BARABOO — The Sauk Prairie girls tennis team has been on a tear this season, dropping just one match and a combined 12 flights this season.
The Eagles continued to soar Monday night, coasting to a 6-1 win over Baraboo in a Badger North Conference dual match at Baraboo High School. Sauk Prairie swept the singles flights while adding a pair of doubles wins to remain unbeaten in Badger North play.
“It’s awesome. Just to see the girls’ resilience, especially with our doubles seeing a couple competitive matches, it was nice to see,” Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. “And with singles, they just continue to improve, both on a strategic level and skill level.”
Leading the way for the Eagles (6-1, 3-0 Badger North) was Quinlyn Mack as the sophomore cruised to a straight-sets win at No. 1 singles. Mack made easy work of Baraboo’s Rachel Walter, not surrendering a game against the senior in a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Throughout the match, Mack pushed the pace, riding dominant net play and a blistering serve to victory. That coupled with her consistency has been the key to Mack’s success so far this season according to Slosarek.
“She just has a very strong toolbox of different shots she can make and she lives and breathes tennis, and you can see it on the court,” Slosarek said.
Along with Mack, senior Jordan O’Connor notched an easy win. Facing off with Baraboo’s Anya Carlson-Edwards, the Eagles No. 3 singles player dropped just two games in the straight-sets win, 6-0, 6-2.
Like Mack, Slosarek praised O’Connor for her consistency and her sound scheme.
“She has some very strong go-to shots and she’s very strong strategically so she really does a good job working the point and knowing how to move her opponent around,” Slosarek said.
Behind Mack and O’Connor, senior Gaia Citro and junior Anna Ballweg recorded straight set wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles. While it was smooth sailing on the singles side, the most exciting matches on the day came at the doubles flights.
Aside from the team of juniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz, who won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, Sauk Prairie’s No. 3 team of seniors Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio earned a comeback win. The Eagles duo found itself in an early hole after dropping the opening set to Baraboo’s Kim Jacome and Jillian Shanks, 6-4.
Fauerbach and Jacome leveled out however, taking the second set, 6-3, before ultimately shutting the door on the Thunderbirds’ team, 6-4, in the third set.
“It was really nice to see no. 3 doubles going from a set down to rebuilding, coming up with a new strategy and working their way to a victory today,” Slosarek said.
Also playing a tightly contested match was the top doubles team of seniors Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck. The Eagles’ pair started strong but ultimately fizzled out against Baraboo’s Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison.
Maasch and Greenheck darted out to a 5-2 lead in the opening set but surrendered the next five games to fall 7-5. It was a case of déjà vu in the second set as the Eagles led 3-2 but were broken twice down the stretch as the T-Birds finished things off, 6-3.
Slosarek admitted that the duo is still adjusting after Maasch played at No. 2 and Greenheck at No. 3 doubles last season, but also knows that these matches will pay dividends against stiffer competition down the stretch, including matches against Reedsburg and Waunakee this week.
“This is a big week of tennis with some really great matches against some good competitors, and this is what we’ve been practicing for,” Slosarek said. “It was good to start out with a nice victory as a team and build on it, and hopefully we can keep riding it out.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, BARABOO 1
SINGLES: No. 1 — Mack, SP, def. Walter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 — Citro, SP, def. Davies, 6-1, 6-4. No. 3 — O’Connor, SP, def. Carlson-Edwards, 6-0, 6-2. No. 4 — Ballweg, SP, def. Justus, 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Koppie/Lewison, B, def. Maasch/Greenheck, 7-5, 6-3. No. 2 — Helt/Kastelitz, SP, def. Goethel/Holloway, 6-2, 6-3. No. 3 — Fauerbach/Querio, SP, def. Jacome/Shanks, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
