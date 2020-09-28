PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Super tiebreaker losses tip Portage in 5-2 loss to Reedsburg

REEDSBURG — When it hosted Tomah a week earlier, super tiebreaker losses hindered the Portage girls tennis team.
The Warriors were again weighed down by marathon-match defeats on Monday in a 5-2, non-conference loss to Reedsburg at Reedsburg Area High School. Senior Ane Arocena Blanco and junior Riley Wood notched the lone wins for Portage, which dropped super tiebreaker matches at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 4 singles.
“I think it speaks volumes about our ability to compete with teams that are similar to us (in skill),” Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said. “I would have liked to pull out some wins, but I just didn’t see the drive in those tiebreakers to kind of stay consistent. We just either got ahead of ourselves or down on ourselves, whatever it may be, and just couldn’t pull those out.”
The tightest of those matches came at No. 2 doubles as junior Alli Kallungi and freshman Hannah Kallungi were unable to hold off Reedsburg seniors Vickrey Cummings and Brooke Benseman. After rolling in the first set, 6-3, the sisters were set down in the second set, 6-1, by the Beavers’ veteran duo.
Looking to close things out, the teams traded the lead back-and-forth, playing 30 points before Cummings and Benseman ultimately won out, 16-14. Despite falling, Pulliam was pleased with the sisters’ performance in just their third match together.
“Seeing two out of three go to tiebreaker is better than just losing in straight sets, or whatever it may be. I think Alli and Hannah have become better in their ability to work together, it was just a shot here or a shot there,” she said.
Along with the No. 2 doubles team, the Warriors’ top doubles pair of seniors Makenna Bisch and Britta McKinnon were unable to hold off Reedsburg juniors Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood. The Portage pair raced out to a 6-1 win in the opening set, but Tourdot and Wood hung around through the second, ultimately forcing a super tiebreaker with a 6-4 win before taking the match decider, 10-4.
“Obviously Makenna and Britta had never played together,” said Pulliam, noting that McKinnon is traditionally the Warriors’ No. 1 singles player. “So I’m glad they were able to take it to a third set.”
Rounding out the super tiebreaker participants was senior Kylie Owens at No. 4 singles. Unlike the top doubles teams, Owens dropped the opening set against Reedsburg junior Halle Hahn, 6-2, but roared back in the second with a 6-3 win. Owens battled Hahn down to the wire, but ultimately came out on the short end in the super tiebreaker, 10-8.
While a team win eluded them, the Warriors had plenty to cheer about as Arocena Blanco and Wood notched wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles. Arocena Blanco, in her first No. 1 singles match, outlasted Reedsburg senior Dani Peyer in the opening set, 7-5, before coasting home in the second 6-0 for the straight sets win, her third in the team’s last four matches.
“I think that’s great for her,” Pulliam said of the foreign exchange student. “It shows, clearly, in Spain that some of the skills and consistency comes from repetitive tennis, but I think it’s good for her to have the experience. She’s not used to competitive tennis so this is really good for her.”
Like Arocena Blanco, Wood won in straight sets as she cruised past Reedsburg’s Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-1, 6-4. Despite little threat from the Beavers’ junior, Pulliam applauded Wood’s ability to adjust, noting her improved footwork.
“When I went out there, she knew exactly what she needed to do. She was down a game and just said ‘I have to keep moving.’” Pulliam said. “She was able to do that (in the second game) and it showed in her winning score.”
Even though a first team win on the season eluded the Warriors once again, Pulliam was pleased with the effort and called the match “a successful night.”
Portage will also get another opportunity to top the Beavers on Tuesday night when they host them for Senior Night at Wayne Bartels Middle School.
SINGLES: No.1 — Ane Arocena Blanco, P, def. Dani Peyer, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Gabby Weis, R, def. Izzy Krueger, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Riley Wood, P, def. Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 — Halle Hahn, R, def. Kylie Owens, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood, R, def. Britta McKinnon/Makenna Bisch, 1-6, 6-4, 10-4; No. 2 — Vickrey Cummings/Brooke Benseman, R, def. Alli Kallungi/Hannah Kallungi, 3-6, 6-1, 16-14; No. 3 — Ashley Crary/Emma Rockweiler, R, def. Lauren Hein/Ruby Atkinson, 6-1, 6-1.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!