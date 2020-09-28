PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Super tiebreaker losses tip Portage in 5-2 loss to Reedsburg

“Seeing two out of three go to tiebreaker is better than just losing in straight sets, or whatever it may be. I think Alli and Hannah have become better in their ability to work together, it was just a shot here or a shot there,” she said.

Along with the No. 2 doubles team, the Warriors’ top doubles pair of seniors Makenna Bisch and Britta McKinnon were unable to hold off Reedsburg juniors Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood. The Portage pair raced out to a 6-1 win in the opening set, but Tourdot and Wood hung around through the second, ultimately forcing a super tiebreaker with a 6-4 win before taking the match decider, 10-4.

“Obviously Makenna and Britta had never played together,” said Pulliam, noting that McKinnon is traditionally the Warriors’ No. 1 singles player. “So I’m glad they were able to take it to a third set.”

Rounding out the super tiebreaker participants was senior Kylie Owens at No. 4 singles. Unlike the top doubles teams, Owens dropped the opening set against Reedsburg junior Halle Hahn, 6-2, but roared back in the second with a 6-3 win. Owens battled Hahn down to the wire, but ultimately came out on the short end in the super tiebreaker, 10-8.