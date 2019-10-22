PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Portage prep girls volleyball team was swept out of the postseason Tuesday night.
The 11th-seeded Warriors struggled midway through each set to suffer a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 loss at sixth-seeded Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
“They definitely left it all out there,” Portage coach Kristin Maass said after the loss. “They worked really hard. The things that we’ve been working on all season... some of them came back to haunt us and some worked out to our advantage. We kept it close until about the middle of each match, then a couple server runs got us.”
The first run came in the first set. Portage (14-22) had trimmed a seven-point deficit to 19-16 before Sauk Prairie (27-13) turned it on.
Aida Shadewald recorded a kill, Portage touched the net and Olivia Breunig notched a kill as the Eagles opened up a 22-16 lead and forced Portage to call a timeout.
Breunig added another kill before a Sauk Prairie service error ended the run and pulled Portage within 23-17.
But the teams traded points, including a block from Portage’s Emma Kreuziger, until a Breunig kill gave Sauk Prairie the 25-18 set-one win.
It was the same story in the second set, as Portage couldn’t overcome a 20-11 deficit.
The Warriors pulled within 20-15 on Katelyn Belleau’s serve, but the Eagles eventually settled back in and claimed the 25-17 win.
The Warriors didn’t have a rally in them in set three. With Portage facing a 19-11 deficit coming out of the timeout, Shadewald had four kills down the stretch to give Sauk Prairie a 25-12 win.
You have free articles remaining.
Shadewald finished with a match-high 16 kills for the Eagles, who won their first postseason match since 2014.
Yelk paced Portage with 10 kills, while Abby Leeland had eight assists and one ace, Lexi Schmelzer had eight digs, and Yelk, Anna Kratz and Kreuziger shared the team lead with one block.
“McKena Yelk has been a solid factor in the middle of us, and usually one we can go to and rely on to get a kill,” Maass said. “She did a great job. ... They all play well together, but McKena is definitely our go-to and stands out.
“And Emma Kreuziger in the middle did a really nice job and got some big blocks for us.
“Just a great group of girls. Bottom line, that’s the part I’ll remember, they’re just a fantastic group of girls.”
Portage 18 17 12
Sauk Prairie 25 25 25
PORTAGE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 10. Assists: Leeland 8. Blocks: Yelk, Kratz, Kreutziger 1. Aces: Leeland 1. Digs: Schmelzer 8.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 16. Assists: O. Breunig, Pistono 12. Blocks: Shadewald 2. Aces: Brickl, O. Breunig, Apel, Pistono 2. Digs: Apel 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)