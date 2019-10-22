The Sauk Prairie prep girls volleyball team won its first WIAA playoff match in five years in emphatic fashion.
The sixth-seeded Eagles swept their way to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over 11th-seeded Portage in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Sauk Prairie High School.
"We controlled the ball a lot better than we have been lately," first-year Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said after the win. "This was a pretty good performance. The hitters did what they had to do tonight.
"We got some nice kills when we needed. And the bench players came in and did awesome. I'm very happy with it."
The Eagles won each set with a back-breaking run.
The first run came in the first set. Portage (14-22) had trimmed a seven-point deficit to 19-16 before Sauk Prairie (27-13) turned it on. Aida Shadewald recorded a kill, Portage touched the net and Olivia Breunig notched a kill as the Eagles opened up a 22-16 lead and forced Portage to call a timeout.
Breunig added another kill before a Sauk Prairie service error ended the run and pulled Portage within 23-17. The teams traded points, including a block from Portage's Emma Kreuziger, until a Breunig kill gave Sauk Prairie the 25-18 set-one win.
It was the same story in the second set, as Portage couldn't overcome a 20-11 deficit. The Warriors pulled within 20-15 on Katelyn Belleau's serve, but the Eagles eventually settled back in and claimed the 25-17 win.
The Warriors didn't have a rally in them in set three. With Portage facing a 19-11 deficit coming out of the timeout, Shadewald had four kills down the stretch to give Sauk Prairie a 25-12 win.
Shadewald finished with a match-high 16 kills and two blocks, while Breunig and Jenna Pistono each had 12 blocks; Breunig, Pistono, Kaitlyn Brickl and Ainsley Apel had two aces; and Apel finished with nine digs.
Yelk paced Portage with 10 kills. Abby Leeland had eight assists and one ace; Lexi Schmelzer had eight digs; and Yelk, Anna Kratz and Kreuziger shared the team lead with one block.
"McKena Yelk has been a solid factor in the middle of us, and usually won we can go to and rely on to get a kill," Portage coach Kristin Maass said. "She did a great job. ... They all play well together, but McKena is definitely our go-to and stands out. ... And Emma Kreuziger in the middle did a really nice job and got some big blocks for us.
"Just a great group of girls. Bottom line, that's the part I'll remember, they're just a fantastic group of girls."
Sauk Prairie swept Portage this season, also claiming a 2-1 win Aug. 30 at the Janesville Invite and a 3-0 home win Sept. 5. The Eagles won their first postseason match since they were seeded first in 2014, reaching the Division 2 regional finals before suffering a 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-12 loss to No. 2 Wisconsin Dells.
Sauk Prairie advances to take on No. 3 Madison Edgewood in Thursday's regional semifinal. The Crusaders are coming off a 25-14, 25-6, 25-6 home win over No. 14 Evansville.
"We had fewer unforced errors, which is going to be key for us Thursday," Schlimgen said. "We've been watching (Edgewood), we'll have to play tough, we'll have to block well and we'll have to play very offensively smart."
"That's going to be key for us too, trying to keep them out of system, otherwise we'll be in trouble."
