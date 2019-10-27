The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team ran out of steam Saturday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles pulled out a marathon of a first set before suffering a 28-30, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 loss at second-seeded McFarland in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional final at McFarland High School.
Sauk Prairie's Olivia Breunig collected a team-high 17 kills and 22 assists, while Aida Shadewald led the Eagles with 13 digs and two blocks, and Jenna Pistono had two aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Hildebrandt led McFarland with nine kills and six aces, Lizzy Fortune had 30 assists, Gwen Crull had six blocks and Erin Eggers had 29 digs.
The Eagles broke through this season, winning their first playoff match since 2014 when they claimed a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over 11th-seeded Portage on Oct. 22. They followed it up with Thursday's 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 upset of third-seeded Madison Edgewood. Sauk Prairie was looking for its first regional title since 2010.
McFarland will visit top-seeded Platteville in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)