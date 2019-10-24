The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team advanced to its first WIAA Division 2 regional final since 2014 on Thursday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles went on the road to claim a 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over third-seeded Madison Edgewood.
Sauk Prairie advances to take on second-seeded McFarland in Saturday's regional final. The Eagles haven't won a regional title since 2010, when they were swept by Edgewood in the sectional final.
