PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo baseball, softball pick up decisive home wins

The Baraboo High School baseball team wasted no time Monday night.

The Thunderbirds put up eight first-inning runs, then held on to claim an 11-5 nonconference win over Westfield at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.

Baraboo's Payton Steiner went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, starting with a first-inning single that scored Clayton Teasdale to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead.

Levi Kline followed with a double to put runners at second and third, allowing two runs to score when Riley Weyh was retired on a ground ball to the right side of the infield.

The T-Birds loaded the bases on a Hudson Turner single and a pair of hit by pitches from Kyle Adams and Forrest Bailey.

Drew Mistele drove two runs in with a fielder's choice, then came around to score on a Brogan Ludtke bunt single. Teasdale reached on an error before a balk and Steiner's second RBI single of the inning gave the T-Birds an 8-0 lead going into the second.

Turner added a sacrifice fly in the second inning, while Steiner hit a run-scoring double and Drew Bromley hit an RBI single in a two-run third inning that made it 11-0.