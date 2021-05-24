PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo baseball, softball pick up decisive home wins

The Baraboo High School baseball team wasted no time Monday night.
The Thunderbirds put up eight first-inning runs, then held on to claim an 11-5 nonconference win over Westfield at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Payton Steiner went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, starting with a first-inning single that scored Clayton Teasdale to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead.
Levi Kline followed with a double to put runners at second and third, allowing two runs to score when Riley Weyh was retired on a ground ball to the right side of the infield.
The T-Birds loaded the bases on a Hudson Turner single and a pair of hit by pitches from Kyle Adams and Forrest Bailey.
Drew Mistele drove two runs in with a fielder's choice, then came around to score on a Brogan Ludtke bunt single. Teasdale reached on an error before a balk and Steiner's second RBI single of the inning gave the T-Birds an 8-0 lead going into the second.
Turner added a sacrifice fly in the second inning, while Steiner hit a run-scoring double and Drew Bromley hit an RBI single in a two-run third inning that made it 11-0.
Westfield (4-7) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, but the T-Birds were never seriously threatened as all five of Westfield's runs were unearned. Weyh threw three scoreless innings, Bailey allowed one unearned run in three innings, Kyle Adams allowed three unearned runs in 2/3 innings and Mistele got the final out.
Ludtke, who went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs, and Steiner were the lone T-Birds to finish with multiple hits.
Baraboo (11-4, 7-3 Badger North) will stay home for Tuesday's Badger North Conference game against Portage (0-13, 0-10).
SOFTBALL
Baraboo 6, Waunakee 1
Emma Crary notched 11 strikeouts and the T-Birds scored six unanswered runs to cap off the season sweep of Waunakee.
Waunakee (2-16, 2-8) scratched a run across in the top of the first inning before Baraboo (10-4, 6-4 Badger North) got going at home in the Badger North matchup at Pierce Park.
The T-Birds took the lead in a three-run second inning. Caroline Lewison started the rally by hitting into an error. Crary added a single and Lewison eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Taylor Pfaff followed with an RBI single and Paige Lewison's two-out single made it 3-1 after two innings. Pfaff and Aria Schindler each hit two-out, bases-loaded singles in the third inning to stretch Baraboo's lead to 5-1.
Crary capped the scoring with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly to help herself. The senior pitcher was comfortable throughout, tallying 11 strikeouts while allowing just six hits, one walk and one earned run in seven innings.
Paige Lewison, Tenley Scott and Maggie Cleary each had two hits for the T-Birds.
Wis. Heights 5, Sauk Prairie 4
The Vanguards (7-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including Kaya Teela scoring the game-winning run on a passed ball, to beat the Eagles (3-10).
Emily Van Riper had two hits for Wisconsin Heights, while Sauk Prairie's Olivia Breunig went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.