PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo baseball splits with Badger North-leading Waunakee

The Baraboo High School baseball team handed Waunakee its first Badger North Conference loss of the season on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds opened the doubleheader with a 7-2 win over the Warriors at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo. Waunakee salvaged a split to maintain its lead in the conference standings, claiming a 3-2 win in 10 innings thanks to Bucky Kuhn’s walk-off single in the nightcap.

Baraboo’s first deficit of the day came after 17 innings. Each team scored two runs in the third inning of Game 2, then the pitching staffs took over as the teams went to extra innings.

It took three extra innings to settle the score. Jack Shepski tripled to start Waunakee’s 10th-inning rally. Luke Shepski followed with an infield single, but Baraboo looked Shepski back at third to keep the game going.

Following a Peter James walk to load the bases, Kuhn singled to right field to bring home Jack Shepski for the game-winning run.

Jack Shepski also earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Adam Acker, who had eight strikeouts in eight innings.

Quinn Mueller struck out six while allowing two unearned runs in 7 2/3 innings for Baraboo. Payton Steiner pitched the final 1 2/3, tallying four strikeouts.