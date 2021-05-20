PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo baseball splits with Badger North-leading Waunakee

The Baraboo High School baseball team handed Waunakee its first Badger North Conference loss of the season on Thursday.
The Thunderbirds opened the doubleheader with a 7-2 win over the Warriors at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo. Waunakee salvaged a split to maintain its lead in the conference standings, claiming a 3-2 win in 10 innings thanks to Bucky Kuhn’s walk-off single in the nightcap.
Baraboo’s first deficit of the day came after 17 innings. Each team scored two runs in the third inning of Game 2, then the pitching staffs took over as the teams went to extra innings.
It took three extra innings to settle the score. Jack Shepski tripled to start Waunakee’s 10th-inning rally. Luke Shepski followed with an infield single, but Baraboo looked Shepski back at third to keep the game going.
Following a Peter James walk to load the bases, Kuhn singled to right field to bring home Jack Shepski for the game-winning run.
Jack Shepski also earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Adam Acker, who had eight strikeouts in eight innings.
Quinn Mueller struck out six while allowing two unearned runs in 7 2/3 innings for Baraboo. Payton Steiner pitched the final 1 2/3, tallying four strikeouts.
Baraboo (8-4, 5-3 Badger North) put Game 1 away with a four-run sixth inning that turned a 3-2 lead into a 7-2 advantage. Zack Gaffney threw a complete game to earn the win, giving up five hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Brendan Fitzpatrick and Levi Kline each doubled for the T-Birds in the opener, while Howie Rickett went 2-for-3 with a double for Waunakee (5-3, 5-1)
Baraboo will continue its stretch of five games in three days by hosting Mauston on Friday before a Saturday doubleheader against Reedsburg.
Mount Horeb 10, Sauk Prairie 1
Brenden Larsen hit a solo home run and Spencer Alisch went 2-for-3, but Sauk Prairie managed just five hits in a 10-1 Badger North loss at Mount Horeb.
Reedsburg 9, DeForest 6
The host Beavers (4-7, 3-4) used a six-run first inning to propel themselves past the Norskies (5-7, 5-3). Danny Ely and Sawyer Molitor combined to pitch a three-hitter for Reedsburg.
BOYS TENNIS Waunakee 7, Reedsburg 0
The visiting Warriors swept the Beavers as Tyler Nelson won the No. 1 singles match and improved his individual record this season to 8-0.
TRACK AND FIELD DeMerit Invitational
The Portage boys scored 132 points to top a 10-team field at Reedsburg Area High School. Reedsburg junior Bryant Yanke won the 110-meter hurdles (:16.47) and 300 hurdles (:42.97). Royall won the girls title, scoring 91 points to Reedsburg’s 86.5.
SOFTBALL Waunakee 8, Sauk Prairie 1
Lauryn Paul scattered six hits, striking out seven with no walks, to lead the host Warriors (2-13, 2-6) past the Eagles (3-7, 1-6). Lila Branchaw hit two doubles for Waunakee.
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 1
The Norskies (6-6, 6-2) scored three late runs to clinch the victory over the host Beavers (3-8, 1-6). Kylee Jansen pitched six innings for DeForest, striking out 10 and only giving up three hits.