PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo loses to DeForest, looks to reset after grueling week

The Baraboo High School girls soccer team knew the past week was one of the toughest on its schedule.

The Thunderbirds stepped on the field and took their lumps against two of the top teams in the Badger North Conference, suffering a 10-0 loss at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday and a 10-0 home loss to DeForest on Friday.

"Definitely a tough week against some experienced teams," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said Friday night. "A lot of learning experiences this season, but it'll help us grow as a program."

The young T-Birds don't plan to dwell on the defeats, looking to put the games behind them and hoping they learned something they can carry into the final two weeks of the regular season. The load lightens up next week, as the T-Birds will close out their home schedule against winless Beaver Dam (0-6, 0-4) on Tuesday.

Friday's game showed the T-Birds that there's plenty of room for growth.