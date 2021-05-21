PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo loses to DeForest, looks to reset after grueling week

The Baraboo High School girls soccer team knew the past week was one of the toughest on its schedule.
The Thunderbirds stepped on the field and took their lumps against two of the top teams in the Badger North Conference, suffering a 10-0 loss at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday and a 10-0 home loss to DeForest on Friday.
"Definitely a tough week against some experienced teams," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said Friday night. "A lot of learning experiences this season, but it'll help us grow as a program."
The young T-Birds don't plan to dwell on the defeats, looking to put the games behind them and hoping they learned something they can carry into the final two weeks of the regular season. The load lightens up next week, as the T-Birds will close out their home schedule against winless Beaver Dam (0-6, 0-4) on Tuesday.
Friday's game showed the T-Birds that there's plenty of room for growth.
The Norskies (6-1-1, 3-1-0 Badger North).blitzed Baraboo (2-4, 1-3) in the first half. They came from all angles — corner kicks, crosses and long-range strikes — as the T-Birds struggled to maintain possession in a half that saw their best scoring chances come in the closing minutes. Ansley Shefland and Caitlyn Frank each made runs down right side, while Faith Kappel sent a deep shot over the crossbar. They each came up empty as the T-Birds went into halftime with a 5-0 deficit.
They came out and played a much cleaner game to start the second half. Baraboo freshman goalkeeper Bethany Jarvis, who stopped several close-range shots in each half to finish with 13 saves, had more room to breathe. That allowed the T-Birds to have a little more success going forward. Frank broke loose to create a 57th-minute corner kick, which the T-Birds swung in to a dangerous spot before DeForest covered it up.
The T-Birds didn't create many more dangerous threats, but they found a way to maintain more possession while keeping DeForest scoreless for the opening 21 minutes of the second half.
The Norskies eventually turned it back on, scoring in the 67th and 70th minutes to regain momentum. They tacked on goals at 84:59, 86:45 and 87:38 to end the 90-minute game early due to the mercy rule.
Baraboo, which won two of its first three games, has yet to score in a loss this season. The T-Birds have three regular-season games remaining to take some steps forward before WIAA regional play starts June 8.
"Our biggest focus is staying positive and working together to move the ball with pace," Lang said. "We've been emphasizing quicker passes so we can alleviate pressure and build our own attack."
BOYS GOLF
Reedsburg 169, Beaver Dam 196
Zach Bestor shot a 2-over-par 38 at Reedsburg Country Club to lead Reedsburg to a Badger North Conference dual-meet victory.
Brett Crary (40), Nic Nobbe (43) and Eli Feller (48) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers in their final dual meet of the season.
The Badger North Conference meet will be held Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
BOYS TENNIS
Tomah 6, Baraboo 1
The Baraboo boys tennis team picked up one doubles win in Friday's 6-1 non-conference loss at Tomah.
The T-Birds' lone win came at No. 2 doubles, where Owen Nachtigal and Campbell Koseor overcame a slow start to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over Daniel Swanson and Ethan Libbey.
The T-Birds began a stretch of five straight road duals on Friday. They will play Badger North Conference opponents Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.