PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo soccer beats Watertown Luther Prep to remain unbeaten

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team completed a perfect first week.
The Thunderbirds claimed a 3-1 home win over Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The T-Birds will visit reigning Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie on Tuesday. The rivals met three times last season, playing to a 2-2 regular-season tie in Baraboo before Sauk Prairie notched a 1-0 home win in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Oct. 26, 2019.
Cross country
Sauk Prairie split a cross country meet Saturday in Beaver Dam.
The Sauk Prairie boys came away with a 24-35 win, while the girls suffered a 19-44 loss against the Golden Beavers.
Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki had the fastest time of the day, crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 47 seconds to win the boys' meet.
The next three runners were Eagles, as Jack Boerger (17:03), Ritchie Wolff (17:50) and Dalton Zirbel (17:57) took second through fifth. Sam Beattie (seventh, 19:11) and Jay Dregney (eighth, 19:13) rounded out the scoring for Sauk Prairie.
Beaver Dam freshman Kylie Hackbarth won the girls' race in 20:22.
The Sauk Prairie girls' top-five finishers were Catherine Gregg (second, 20:43), Kassia Marquardt (ninth, 22:38), Lexi Been (11th, 22:46), Meadow Liedtke (12th, 22:51) and Cassie Radl (13th, 23:18).
Volleyball
Sauk Prairie finished in the middle of Saturday's five-team invitational in Waterloo, going 2-3 to finish behind Waterloo (6-0) and Hartford (4-2).
Sauk Prairie was ousted by a 25-22, 25-21 semifinal loss to Hartford.
