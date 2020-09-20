PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo soccer beats Watertown Luther Prep to remain unbeaten

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team completed a perfect first week.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 3-1 home win over Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The T-Birds will visit reigning Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie on Tuesday. The rivals met three times last season, playing to a 2-2 regular-season tie in Baraboo before Sauk Prairie notched a 1-0 home win in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Oct. 26, 2019.

Cross country

Sauk Prairie split a cross country meet Saturday in Beaver Dam.

The Sauk Prairie boys came away with a 24-35 win, while the girls suffered a 19-44 loss against the Golden Beavers.

Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki had the fastest time of the day, crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 47 seconds to win the boys' meet.

The next three runners were Eagles, as Jack Boerger (17:03), Ritchie Wolff (17:50) and Dalton Zirbel (17:57) took second through fifth. Sam Beattie (seventh, 19:11) and Jay Dregney (eighth, 19:13) rounded out the scoring for Sauk Prairie.

Beaver Dam freshman Kylie Hackbarth won the girls' race in 20:22.