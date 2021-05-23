PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo softball earns doubleheader split against DeForest; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie swept

Madee Strampe hit a home run and a double to lead Baraboo over DeForest in Game 2 of Saturday's Badger North Conference doubleheader at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
After suffering a 7-1 loss in the opener, the T-Birds bounced back with a three-run first inning in Game 2. Strampe got it started with a double to left field, while Paige Lewison walked and Tenley Scott loaded the bases with an infield single.
Maggie Cleary brought a run home with a ground out. The T-Birds (9-4, 5-4 Badger North) also scored on an error, then took a 3-0 lead on an Emma Crary RBI single. Baraboo starter Caroline Lewison kept DeForest off the scoreboard through four innings, including working around three singles in the third, while the T-Birds tacked on three more runs in the top of the fourth.
Strampe provided the big blow, hitting a two-run home run to left field to make it 5-0. Paige Lewison followed with a walk, while Scott singled and Cleary reached on an error to load the bases. Caroline Lewison walked to force in a run and give the T-Birds a 6-0 lead.
The Norskies (7-7, 7-3) got it all back with a fifth-inning rally that started with back-to-back singles by Kylee Jansen and Trysten Schroeder.
A fielder's choice loaded the bases, which allowed the Norskies to tie the game at 6 on a walk, fielder's choice, error and a pair of bunts.
But Baraboo flipped the momentum back in its direction when Strampe singled to lead off the sixth. Scott walked with one out, then Cleary hit a two-run single to make it 8-6.
DeForest pulled within one on Jaelyn Derlein's RBI single. Crary came on in relief of Caroline Lewison and walked a pair of Norskies before a ground out to Scott at first base ended the game.
Strampe went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBIs in the win, while Scott went 2-for-3. Lewison had seven strikeouts while allowing seven earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Avery Schaeffer, Derlein, Jansen and Trysten Schroeder each had two hits for DeForest.
Warriors fend off Eagles
Coming off a hard-fought loss to Beaver Dam on Thursday, the Portage softball team didn’t let its momentum slip on Saturday.
The Warriors beat the heat and Sauk Prairie as they grinded out a pair of victories to sweep a Badger North Conference doubleheader over the Eagles at Kiwanis Field. Portage used a four-run third inning to take the opener, 4-2, while single tallies and the arm of junior Sydni Kratz helped carry the load in a 2-1 win in the second game of the twin bill.
As the home team in the first game, the Warriors (5-9, 3-6 Badger North) escaped an early jam, stranding the bases loaded in the top of the first, and weathered a slow start before breaking free in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, senior Maddy DeMarte walked before junior Elizabeth Fick doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Senior Madison Loomis then singled to plate DeMarte before Kratz walked to load the bases for Paige Edwards.
The junior pitcher helped her cause, lacing a two-run single to right to score two more before Kratz scored on the throw for a 4-0 lead. The Eagles answered back with a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Laurel Clark, but Edwards, who struck out five in the complete game win, limited the damage to just the lone tally.
After keeping Portage off the board following the four-run outburst, Sauk Prairie (3-9, 1-8) put together one final rally attempt down to their final three outs. Abby Kerl, who went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and later scored on a throwing error off a single by Olivia Breunig to pull within 4-2, but never got closer.
Edwards allowed just one earned run on three walks and six hits in the complete game win, while Macey McIntyre was tagged for the complete game loss for the Eagles, striking out six while giving up four earned runs on five hits and a pair of free passes.
The Portage bats were again muted in the second game, but did enough to earn their first league sweep of the season. The teams traded runs over the course of the second, third and fourth innings with the Warriors striking first in the second.
Junior Madelyn Johnson singled before advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DeMarte, and after a wild pitch, she scored on an Fick RBI infield single. The Eagles clawed back in the bottom of the third as Breunig reached on an error before scoring on an RBI double by Jacie Jones.
The deadlock didn’t last long though, as Portage responded in the top of the fourth. After reaching on a single, senior Payton Woodhouse advanced to second on a wild pitch.
A ground out by junior Brandee Schumann moved Woodhouse to third and again Fick was crucial at the plate as her fielder’s choice allowed Woodhouse to score what proved to be the winning. The one-run cushion was enough for Kratz to work with as she struck out 10 and gave up the lone unearned run on six hits and no walks in the complete game win.
Jones picked up the loss despite a strong showing of her own. The right-hander fanned nine and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk in seven innings of work, while Breunig went 2-for-4 to pace the Eagles offense.
Mount Horeb sweeps Reedsburg
The Reedsburg softball team dropped a pair of Badger North Conference games against Mt. Horeb on Saturday as the Vikings swept a league twin bill.
Camden Shepherd doubled and scored on an error in the top of the seventh to give the visiting Vikings a 6-5 win in the first game, while Mt. Horeb pitcher Lucy Dahlk struck out 14 in the complete game win. Melissa Dietz went 2-for-3 with a double and Mikellah Bormett struck out eight while giving up three earned runs on five hits and six walks in the complete game loss for the Beavers.
In the second game, Taylor Mueller pitched a two-hitter as Mt. Horeb (9-2, 8-1 Badger North) took an 8-1 victory over Reedsburg (3-10, 2-7). As the home team, the Vikings scored three runs in the second and never looked back, including two runs each in the fourth and sixth to put things away.
Dietz and Quinn Schuppner accounted for the two Beavers' hits, while Jordan Holman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Syd Swiggum and Shephercd each had a pair of hits to lead the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eagles fly past Blue Devils
The unbeaten Sauk Prairie girls soccer team has ended four of its seven games early this season.
The Eagles' latest mercy-rule victory ended 19 minutes early, as McKayla Paukner scored in the 71st minute to cap off a 10-0 nonconference win at Lodi on Saturday.
Naomi Breunig notched her second hat trick this week. The senior forward scored in the 24th, 46th and 68th minute to lead Sauk Prairie's attack.
Kaitlyn Fishnick, Jenna Pistono, Faith Holler, Lexi Been, Ellery Apel and Alexis Klemm also found the back of the net as eight Eagles scored on the day.
The Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Badger North) finished with 21 shots on goal while Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Erelyn Apel didn't face a shot for the second straight game.