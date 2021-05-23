PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo softball earns doubleheader split against DeForest; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie swept

Junior Madelyn Johnson singled before advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DeMarte, and after a wild pitch, she scored on an Fick RBI infield single. The Eagles clawed back in the bottom of the third as Breunig reached on an error before scoring on an RBI double by Jacie Jones.

The deadlock didn’t last long though, as Portage responded in the top of the fourth. After reaching on a single, senior Payton Woodhouse advanced to second on a wild pitch.

A ground out by junior Brandee Schumann moved Woodhouse to third and again Fick was crucial at the plate as her fielder’s choice allowed Woodhouse to score what proved to be the winning. The one-run cushion was enough for Kratz to work with as she struck out 10 and gave up the lone unearned run on six hits and no walks in the complete game win.

Jones picked up the loss despite a strong showing of her own. The right-hander fanned nine and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk in seven innings of work, while Breunig went 2-for-4 to pace the Eagles offense.

Mount Horeb sweeps Reedsburg

The Reedsburg softball team dropped a pair of Badger North Conference games against Mt. Horeb on Saturday as the Vikings swept a league twin bill.