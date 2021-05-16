PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo softball goes 2-0 in home tournament

The Baraboo High School softball team swept through its home tournament Saturday.
The Thunderbirds held off a pair of seventh-inning rallies to claim a 6-5 win over Milton and a 3-2 win over Columbus at Don Pierce Field in Baraboo.
The T-Birds (8-2) set the tone immediately, scoring four runs in the first inning of the win over Milton. Aria Schindler led off with a walk before Madee Strampe opened the scoring with an RBI double.
Strampe came around to score on a Paige Lewison single, then Maggie Cleary hit into an error that scored a run, and Caroline Lewison's RBI single made it 4-0 after an inning of play.
The score stayed there until Milton got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth. Baraboo quickly tacked on two more runs in a fifth inning that started with a hit by pitch and an error. Cleary followed with a ground out that brought Paige Lewison home, while Caroline Lewison's second run-scoring single of the night gave the T-Birds a 6-1 advantage.
Milton nearly erased it, scoring a run in the sixth before adding three more in the seventh. After Erika Reif's two-run single, Baraboo pitcher Emma Crary got a pop out and a fly out to strand a runner at second and secure the win.
Crary had five strikeouts while allowing just seven hits and two earned runs in a complete game.
Paige Lewison went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Caroline Lewison went 2-for-3 and Madee Strampe went 2-for-4 with a double.
The T-Birds backed it up with a 3-2 win over Columbus. Strampe, Caroline Lewison and Paige Lewison combined for all seven of Baraboo's hits.
Strampe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run that gave the T-Birds a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Caroline Lewison went 3-for-3 and Paige Lewison went 2-for-3 with a double.
Caroline Lewison also pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and zero earned runs. The T-Birds took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before Columbus scored two runs and stranded a runner at third.
Reedsburg splits in Richland Center
The Reedsburg softball team went 1-1 Saturday in Richland Center.
The Beavers claimed a 12-1 win over Richland Center, while suffering an 8-5 loss to Lodi.
Melissa Dietz had a huge day for the Beavers, going 3-for-3 with two triples against Richland Center and 3-for-4 with a home run against Lodi.
Ruby Olson added two hits, including a triple, against Richland Center. She also earned the win on the mound, striking out six in a complete game.
Alayna Haugh went 3-for-4 with a double against Lodi.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Prairie 5, Watertown 0
The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team hasn't had any trouble through the first four games of the 2021 season.
The Eagles continued their torrid start with Saturday's 5-0 home win over Watertown. It was the fourth straight shutout for Sauk Prairie, which improved to 4-0 and has outscored opponents 20-0.
Sauk Prairie junior goalie Avery Leigh notched the shutout Saturday, making two saves while the Eagles fired 12 shots on goal. Five of them found there way through, starting when Katelyn Fishnick assisted Alexis Klemm in the ninth minute.
Fishnick also found Olivia Paukner in the 29th minute, then scored in the 40th to give the Eagles a 3-0 halftime lead.
Paukner and Fishnick added second-half insurance goals as Sauk Prairie kept its momentum heading into Tuesday's home game against Baraboo.
BASEBALL
Sauk Prairie goes 1-1 at home
The Sauk Prairie baseball team scored 19 runs on 18 hits Saturday.
The offensive outburst resulted in a 1-1 record, as the Eagles claimed a 16-6 win over McFarland and suffered a 5-3 loss to Dodgeville in a triangular at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.
Dodgeville turned back a late rally by Sauk Prairie to take a 5-3 win. Quinn Baier and Kurtis Price each hit doubles for Sauk Prairie. Sauk Prairie also defeated McFarland 16-6 in six innings. Brenden Larsen drove in two runs on two hits, one a triple, for the Eagles. Jake Wedvick had two hits and an RBI for McFarland.
Brenden Larsen, Kyle Breunig and Kurtis Price each had two hits in the win over McFarland. Larsen went 2-for-3 with a triple, Breunig went 2-for-3 with a double and Price went 2-for-5 with a double.
Phillip Enerson earned the win on the mound, allowing just two earned runs in the shortened six-inning game.
Quinn Baier and Noah Frey each went 2-for-4 in Sauk Prairie's loss to Dodgeville.