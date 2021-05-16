PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo softball goes 2-0 in home tournament

The Baraboo High School softball team swept through its home tournament Saturday.

The Thunderbirds held off a pair of seventh-inning rallies to claim a 6-5 win over Milton and a 3-2 win over Columbus at Don Pierce Field in Baraboo.

The T-Birds (8-2) set the tone immediately, scoring four runs in the first inning of the win over Milton. Aria Schindler led off with a walk before Madee Strampe opened the scoring with an RBI double.

Strampe came around to score on a Paige Lewison single, then Maggie Cleary hit into an error that scored a run, and Caroline Lewison's RBI single made it 4-0 after an inning of play.

The score stayed there until Milton got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth. Baraboo quickly tacked on two more runs in a fifth inning that started with a hit by pitch and an error. Cleary followed with a ground out that brought Paige Lewison home, while Caroline Lewison's second run-scoring single of the night gave the T-Birds a 6-1 advantage.

Milton nearly erased it, scoring a run in the sixth before adding three more in the seventh. After Erika Reif's two-run single, Baraboo pitcher Emma Crary got a pop out and a fly out to strand a runner at second and secure the win.