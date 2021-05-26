PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo tennis tops Sauk Prairie; area track teams sweep Badger North events

The Baraboo High School boys tennis team swept through singles play en route to Tuesday’s 5-2 road win on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.
No. 2 and No. 4 singles took the court first, with George Stelling and Hunter Tikkanen giving Baraboo an early advantage.
Stelling and Adam Baier played the only three-set match of the day, as Stelling overcame a slow start to claim a 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 win at No. 2 singles. Tikkanen had a 3-2 lead when Sauk Prairie junior Hogan Haas had to retire due to a knee injury.
Micah McReynolds added a 6-2, 6-0 win over Brody Wolfe at No. 3 singles, while Will Davies picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ayden Wildman.
“Ayden Wildman had a very competitive match and had a small comeback after being down 0-5 second set,” Sauk Prairie coach Morgan Bettner said. “He is still developing his game, but his competitiveness helps him to stay close with tough opponents.”
Baraboo’s only doubles win came from Owen Nachtigal and Campbell Koseor. The senior duo teamed up to earn a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao at No. 1 doubles.
“We lost two tiebreaks between No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles,” Bettner said. “Turn those into wins and tonight could have been a different story.”
Sauk Prairie’s Jade Hilden and Carson Brinkmeier earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Monte Hartman and Gabe McReynolds at No. 2 doubles, while Clayton Dahlby and Dennis Brickl added a 6-3, 6-1 win over Andrew Brooks and Brice Parchem at No. 3 doubles.
“Our doubles teams of Hilden/Brinkmeier and Brickl/Dahlby came out hungry tonight and claimed the night's lone two victories for the Eagles,” Bettner said.
Reedsburg 6, Portage 1
The Beavers won three of the four singles matches on their way to a 6-1 Badger North dual win at Portage on Tuesday.
Anthony Buss claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win over Emmett Benck at No. 1 singles, Alex Woodruff notched a 6-4, 6-4 win over Alex Reitmann at No. 2 singles, and John Ellefson a 6-2, 6-2 win over Kyle Kinzler at No. 4 singles.
Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson at No. 1 doubles, while Portage forfeited at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Baraboo wins road triangular
The Baraboo High School boys track and field team won the final two events of the night to cap off a sweep of Tuesday’s triangular meet in Beaver Dam.
The Baraboo boys scored 66.5 points to edge out Mount Horeb (63.5) and Beaver Dam (54), while the Thunderbirds (71.5) also topped Beaver Dam (57) and Mount Horeb (48.5) in the girls’ meet.
"Really pleased with coming out on top in a back and forth meet in the Badger North,” Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said. “Our last two running events on the track gave us 13 points to put us over the top.”
It started with a one-two finish in the 3,200-meter run. Junior Ethan Sefkar crossed the finish line in 11 minutes, 48.1 seconds to take first, while sophomore Connor Kleist took second in 12:00. The duo finished well ahead of the field, as Mount Horeb’s Jacob Piper took third in 12:20.5.
The T-Birds secured the team title when Jason Justus, Caden Agnew, Kason Bode and Isaac Brewer won the 1,600 relay in 3:49.6.
Jake Schaefer continued his dominant senior season. The University of Wisconsin recruit swept the throwing events again Tuesday, winning the discus with a throw of 171 feet, 5 inches and the shot put with a mark of 50-10.
Baraboo junior Owen Nowak took third in the discus (112-02), while senior Mason Schultz’s personal-best shot put of 46-5 was good for third place.
Senior Isaac Brewer cruised to the win in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 18.6 seconds to lead a Baraboo sweep that also included sophomore Kason Bode (:20.1) and senior Marty Ederer (:21.0).
The Baraboo girls won eight events, including senior Makayla Sefkar (31-8), sophomore Jayden Ross (28-6) and senior Venna Krayer (28-6) sweeping the triple jump. Other first-place finishes came from senior Kaela Wunluck in the 100 meters (:13.5), junior Mckenzie Gruner in the 800 (2:33.4), junior Shaylee Dougherty in the 3,200 (14:54.3), freshman Jadynn Huebing in the 100 hurdles (:19.6) and junior Seneca Funmaker in the discus (86-4).
Taytan Kaufman, Payton Nicksic, Sefkar and Jordan Buelow claimed the 800 relay (2:01.5), while Krayer, Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, Jadynn Gruner and Mckenzie Gruner won the 3,200 relay (10:31.2).
Sauk Prairie sweeps Portage
The Sauk Prairie boys and girls track teams beat visiting Portage Tuesday in a Badger North Conference dual meet in Prairie du Sac.
The boys claimed an 84-62 win, while the girls rolled to a 114-31 victory.
In the boys' meet, Mason Barsness won the discus (97-11 ¾) and shot put (36-2 ½), Jack Boerger won the 3,200 (10:05.5) and 1,600 (4:40.4), Damien Wright-Rodriguez won the long jump (18-4), Phillip Geiselman won the pole vault (12-6), Caiden Buffardi won the high jump (5-6), Ritchie Wolff won the 800 (2:17.2) and Sam Logterman won the 400 (:55.9).
Catherine Gregg won the 1,600 (5:50) and 3,200 (12:53.3) for the Sauk Prairie girls, who also got first-place finishes from Ruby Sandeman in the long jump (17-0) and triple jump (34-8 ½), Kylie Wilson in the 100 hurdles (:19.2) and 400 (1:07.6), Kaya Wilson in the 100 (:12.8) and 200 (:28.6), Emily Vande Hey in the 300 hurdles (:57.9), Signe Begalske in the shot put (30-4), Sara Nehring in the pole vault (7-0) and Kassia Marquardt in the 800 (2:40.5).
The Eagles also won two of the three girls' relays, as Gregg, Natalie Curtis, Cassie Radl and Kassia Marquardt won the 3,200 relay and Piper Finley, Marquardt, Vande Hey and Radl won the 1,600 relay.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Prairie 5, DeForest 0
Sauk Prairie remained perfect with a 5-0 win at DeForest on Tuesday night.
The Eagles followed a familiar path, scoring early and recording a shutout to run their record to 8-0, including 5-0 in the Badger North.
Katelyn Fishnick got it started with a goal 11:33 into the game. Naomi Breunig tacked on a 28th-minute goal as the Eagles took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
McKayla Paukner scored goals at 51:44 and 75:00. Fishnick assisted on both, then capped the scoring in the 77th.
Erelyn Apel made one save for the Eagles, who are outscoring opponents 55-0 this spring. They played a full 90-minute game for the first time since May 15 after claiming three straight mercy-rule wins.
DeForest fell into a third-place tie with Mount Horeb in the eight-team Badger North. Waunakee and Sauk Prairie are tied for first at 5-0.
The Eagles will play a nonconference game at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday. They will cap off the Badger North season by hosting Portage/Poynette on June 1 and visiting Waunakee on June 3.
BASEBALL
Waunakee 6, Reedsburg 5 (8)
Waunakee pulled even in the fifth inning, then scored in the eighth to hand visiting Reedsburg a 6-5 Badger North Conference loss.
Five of Reedsburg’s eight hits went for doubles. Danny Ely went 2-for-3 with a double, while Keith Curtin, Hunter Wais, Carter Kreger and Cooper Oakes also doubled for the Beavers.