PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo tennis tops Sauk Prairie; area track teams sweep Badger North events

"Really pleased with coming out on top in a back and forth meet in the Badger North,” Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said. “Our last two running events on the track gave us 13 points to put us over the top.”

It started with a one-two finish in the 3,200-meter run. Junior Ethan Sefkar crossed the finish line in 11 minutes, 48.1 seconds to take first, while sophomore Connor Kleist took second in 12:00. The duo finished well ahead of the field, as Mount Horeb’s Jacob Piper took third in 12:20.5.

The T-Birds secured the team title when Jason Justus, Caden Agnew, Kason Bode and Isaac Brewer won the 1,600 relay in 3:49.6.

Jake Schaefer continued his dominant senior season. The University of Wisconsin recruit swept the throwing events again Tuesday, winning the discus with a throw of 171 feet, 5 inches and the shot put with a mark of 50-10.

Baraboo junior Owen Nowak took third in the discus (112-02), while senior Mason Schultz’s personal-best shot put of 46-5 was good for third place.

Senior Isaac Brewer cruised to the win in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 18.6 seconds to lead a Baraboo sweep that also included sophomore Kason Bode (:20.1) and senior Marty Ederer (:21.0).