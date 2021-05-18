PREP ROUNDUP: Larson leads Baraboo golf to dual win over Sauk Prairie

Luna Larson beat the field by six strokes to lead the Baraboo High School boys golf team to a dual-meet win over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
Larson shot a 40 to run away with the nine-hole event on the par-36 Baraboo Country Club. Oliver Scanlan and Charlie Gibbs each added a 46, while Adam Janssen carded a 48 and the Thunderbirds claimed a 180-195 win over their Badger North Conference rivals.
Sauk Prairie's James Dietmann, Brandt Wilson and Ellis Kirner each shot a 48, while Kyle Been finished with a 51.
Reedsburg 167, Mount Horeb 175
Nic Nobbe finished two-over par to lead Reedsburg to a 167-175 home win over Mount Horeb in a Badger North dual meet at Reedsburg Country Club.
Nobbe shot a 38 on the par-36 course, while Zach Bestor (40), Brett Crary (42) and Caden Schneider (47) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers.
BASEBALL
DeForest 12, Reedsburg 0 (5)
The Norskies (8-1, 4-1 Badger North Conference) routed the visiting Beavers (5-3, 3-2) behind four shutout innings by starting pitcher Keagon Kaufmann.
Mason Kirchberg drove in four runs on a double and home run, and Justin Hausser had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for DeForest.
GIRLS SOCCER
Reedsburg 4, Beaver Dam 2
Bella Nobbe scored twice to lead Reedsburg to a 4-2 win at Beaver Dam.
The Beavers improved to 2-3, including 2-1 in Badger North play, while keeping Beaver Dam (0-5, 0-3) winless.
Nobbe scored the first and last goal of the night, while Sydney Cherney and Cassidy Klitzke also found the back of the net for the Beavers.
Reedsburg goalkeeper Haylee Kast made 17 saves in the win.