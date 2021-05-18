PREP ROUNDUP: Larson leads Baraboo golf to dual win over Sauk Prairie

Luna Larson beat the field by six strokes to lead the Baraboo High School boys golf team to a dual-meet win over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.

Larson shot a 40 to run away with the nine-hole event on the par-36 Baraboo Country Club. Oliver Scanlan and Charlie Gibbs each added a 46, while Adam Janssen carded a 48 and the Thunderbirds claimed a 180-195 win over their Badger North Conference rivals.

Sauk Prairie's James Dietmann, Brandt Wilson and Ellis Kirner each shot a 48, while Kyle Been finished with a 51.

Reedsburg 167, Mount Horeb 175

Nic Nobbe finished two-over par to lead Reedsburg to a 167-175 home win over Mount Horeb in a Badger North dual meet at Reedsburg Country Club.

Nobbe shot a 38 on the par-36 course, while Zach Bestor (40), Brett Crary (42) and Caden Schneider (47) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers.

BASEBALL

DeForest 12, Reedsburg 0 (5)

The Norskies (8-1, 4-1 Badger North Conference) routed the visiting Beavers (5-3, 3-2) behind four shutout innings by starting pitcher Keagon Kaufmann.