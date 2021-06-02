PREP ROUNDUP: Olson perfect at the plate as Reedsburg softball beats Waunakee

The Reedsburg prep softball team got a big day from Ruby Olson en route to a 9-4 home win over Waunakee on Wednesday.

Olson went 4-for-4 with three doubles to lead an 11-hit attack as the Beavers (4-12, 3-9) pulled away from the Warriors (2-19, 2-11). Waunakee scored two first-inning runs before Baraboo answered for three in the first, one in the second and four in the third to take a commanding 8-2 lead.

Mikellah Bormett earned the win in the circle, striking out seven while allowing nine hits and four earned runs in seven innings. Alayna Haugh went 2-for-3 with a double for the Beavers.

Amanda Comins singled and doubled for Waunakee.

Mount Horeb 14, Sauk Prairie 3

Winning pitcher Lucy Dahlk hit a home run and two doubles, Morgan Brummer homered and doubled, and Syd Swiggum hit two doubles to lead the visiting Vikings (12-4, 11-1 Badger North) past the Eagles (5-12, 2-10).

Abby Kerl went 2-for-3 for Sauk Prairie.

BOYS TENNIS

Waunakee 7, Baraboo 0

The Warriors lost only one game in four singles matches on their way to a road sweep of the Thunderbirds in a Badger Conference dual.