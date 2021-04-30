PREP ROUNDUP PRINT ONLY

The Baraboo High School boys golf team beat Beaver Dam on Friday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in dual meets.
All four Thunderbirds to score shot in the 40s, putting together a team score of 181 to ease by Beaver Dam (208).
Adam Janssen paced the T-Birds with a 43 on the par-36 front 9 at Baraboo Country Club. The sophomore started his day with a par and finished with four pars in the nine-hole round.
Charlie Gibbs added a 45 for the T-Birds, while Kane Mahoney (46), Luna Larson (47) and Tyler Poker (50) rounded out the T-Birds’ consistent day on their home course. Logan Heim (48) was the lone Golden Beaver in the 40s. Baraboo had shot a 180 at Baraboo Country Club to beat DeForest on Tuesday. The T-Birds will compete in an invitational at River Run Golf Course in Sparta on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie 212, DeForest 224
James Dietmann shot a 49 to lead Sauk Prairie to a 212-224 win over DeForest at the par-36 Lake Windsor Golf Club in Windsor.
SOFTBALL Baraboo 15, Wisconsin Dells 4
The Baraboo softball team turned a fifth-inning tie into a double-digit win on Friday night.
The T-Birds pulled away with three runs in the fifth, three runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh, turning a 3-3 tie into a 15-4 road win over Wisconsin Dells.
Caroline Lewison had a big night for Baraboo. The junior went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored while also giving up three runs in four innings in the circle.
Emma Crary closed the game out, allowing four hits and one run in three innings.
Baraboo, which was held to just two hits in Thursday’s loss at Mount Horeb, broke the game open with 15 hits Friday. Eight T-Birds had eight least one hit, including two-hit days for Crary, Aria Schindler, Tenley Scott and Maggie Cleary.
Cleary tripled and doubled as Baraboo combined for seven extra-base hit. The T-Birds, who are scoring 11.3 runs per game, will open their home schedule Monday against Lake Mills.
BASEBALL Baraboo 16, Hillsboro 4
A 12-run second inning wiped out a 3-2 deficit for the visiting Thunderbirds. Payton Steiner went 3-for-3 with two triples for the winners.
Phillip Enerson worked six innings and Quinn Baier pitched the seventh, as the two combined for a one-hit shutout as the host Eagles beat the Blackhawks. The Eagles scored all three of their runs in the third inning and got RBIs from Baier and Tyler Uselman.
Sauk Prairie 3, River Valley 0
