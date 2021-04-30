PREP ROUNDUP PRINT ONLY

Caroline Lewison had a big night for Baraboo. The junior went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored while also giving up three runs in four innings in the circle.

Emma Crary closed the game out, allowing four hits and one run in three innings.

Baraboo, which was held to just two hits in Thursday’s loss at Mount Horeb, broke the game open with 15 hits Friday. Eight T-Birds had eight least one hit, including two-hit days for Crary, Aria Schindler, Tenley Scott and Maggie Cleary.

Cleary tripled and doubled as Baraboo combined for seven extra-base hit. The T-Birds, who are scoring 11.3 runs per game, will open their home schedule Monday against Lake Mills.

BASEBALL Baraboo 16, Hillsboro 4

A 12-run second inning wiped out a 3-2 deficit for the visiting Thunderbirds. Payton Steiner went 3-for-3 with two triples for the winners.

Phillip Enerson worked six innings and Quinn Baier pitched the seventh, as the two combined for a one-hit shutout as the host Eagles beat the Blackhawks. The Eagles scored all three of their runs in the third inning and got RBIs from Baier and Tyler Uselman.

Sauk Prairie 3, River Valley 0