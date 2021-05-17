PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk County golf teams tested at loaded Battle at the Rock

"I have continued to be impressed with the improvements and consistency of Oliver Scanlan," Brownell said. "Oliver is really developing as a player and understanding much more about the game, decision-making and staying out of trouble on the course ... He is very close to putting together a very nice round and this is the part of the season that it would be very ideal.

"Luna Larson was striking the ball very well today throughout his round and putting himself in some spots for birdies. The greens at Wild Rock can be tough if you have long putts and they were speeding up pretty quickly throughout the day. Luna was trying to adjust to the greens but putts sometimes add up pretty quickly. The positive for him to take away though is he is hitting the ball well and when that continues, those putts will start to fall."

Kane Mahoney and Adam Janssen added a 90 and 93, respectively, for Baraboo.