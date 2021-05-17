PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk County golf teams tested at loaded Battle at the Rock

The Badger North boys golf teams in Wisconsin Dells on Monday got a dry run for the upcoming conference meet.
They faced a stiff test, as 19 teams from across Wisconsin teed it up at the par-72 Wild Rock Wilderness Golf Course. The Sauk County teams finished in the middle of the pack, with Reedsburg using 345 strokes to take 11th, Baraboo (361) taking 12th and Sauk Prairie (381) taking 14th.
"We were in the mix of a lot of good teams," Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. "We were going to see some great individual and team scores, as many of these teams are in our conference, regional section and also the sectional tournament. It would provide our guys with some real numbers that it takes to compete in our regional and sectional coming up in a few weeks."
Middleton set the pace, winning the title with 311 strokes to beat out a loaded field that saw Madison Memorial (320), Verona (323), Holmen (325) and Tomah (326) round out the top five.
Lancaster's Noah Kirsch won individual medalist honors with a 70. Reedsburg's Brett Crary finished just outside of the top five, shooting a 75 while Zach Bestor (85), Nic Nobbe (88) and Caden Schneider (97) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers.
Baraboo's top four finished within four strokes of each other, led by 89s from Oliver Scanlan and Luna Larson.
"I have continued to be impressed with the improvements and consistency of Oliver Scanlan," Brownell said. "Oliver is really developing as a player and understanding much more about the game, decision-making and staying out of trouble on the course ... He is very close to putting together a very nice round and this is the part of the season that it would be very ideal.
"Luna Larson was striking the ball very well today throughout his round and putting himself in some spots for birdies. The greens at Wild Rock can be tough if you have long putts and they were speeding up pretty quickly throughout the day. Luna was trying to adjust to the greens but putts sometimes add up pretty quickly. The positive for him to take away though is he is hitting the ball well and when that continues, those putts will start to fall."
Kane Mahoney and Adam Janssen added a 90 and 93, respectively, for Baraboo.
"Kane Mahoney had a very consistent day," Brownell said of Mahoney, who shot a 45 on the front and back nines. "Kane is continuing to work hard on his game and has been very focused on improvement. He has that competitive drive within himself to keep grinding and his ball striking has been improving and he plays his game. He is also very close to getting that score down into the 80s and I think will be there consistently the more he plays."
Brownell added that Janssen is "driven to improve and is looking to get in some low rounds. His swing is developing and striking the ball with a stronger swing and he is working to adjust to that and I know he will be getting there."
James Dietmann (86), Brandt (97), Kyle Been (99) and Ellis Kirner (99) competed for Sauk Prairie.
The Badger North teams will be back at Wild Rock on May 25 for the conference meet. WIAA regional play will start June 2, with the state meet to be held at Wild Rock.
"We are getting into the end of the conference season with our last dual tomorrow hosting Sauk Prairie at Baraboo Country Club and then some valuable practice time before our conference tournament," Brownell said.
SOFTBALL
Sauk Prairie 10, McFarland 1
A seven-run first inning carried the host Eagles past the Spartans in non-conference play at Westwynde Park.
Morgan Larsen had three hits and Macey McIntyre homered for Sauk Prairie. McIntyre also pitched a complete game, striking out eight while allowing six hits and one unearned run.