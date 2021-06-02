PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie baseball, softball win in late innings

Sauk Prairie, which took a 6-0 lead into halftime, is outscoring its opponents 63-0 on the season. The Eagles will square off with fellow Badger North Conference unbeaten Waunakee (12-1-1, 6-0-0) on Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

Reedsburg 5, DeForest 2

Reedsburg went on the road to claim a 5-2 Badger North dual win at DeForest on Tuesday. The Beavers got a come-from-behind win at No. 1 singles, with junior Anthony Buss rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

Baraboo Triangular

The Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams each took second at Tuesday's home triangular. DeForest swept the event, with the boys' team scoring 88.5 points to beat out Baraboo (56.5) and Sauk Prairie (41), and the girls collecting 85 points to beat out Baraboo (59) and Sauk Prairie (36).

Justin Philipp had a big day for the Thunderbirds. The senior returned from injury to win the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-11).