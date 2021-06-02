PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie baseball, softball win in late innings

Kurtis Price singled home Quinn Baier in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Sauk Prairie (7-10, 4-8) baseball team a 5-4 victory over the visiting Beavers (6-7, 4-6) on Tuesday.
Price, Baier and Brenden Larsen each went 2-for-3 for Sauk Prairie. Noah Frey pitched a seven-hitter to earn the win, striking out six and walking none.
Sawyer Molitor doubled for Reedsburg, while Hunter Wais and Cooper Oakes each went 2-for-3.
SOFTBALL
Sauk Prairie 7, Reedsburg 6
Olivia Breunig’s home run gave the host Eagles (5-11, 2-9) the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Beavers (3-12, 2-9) tied the game in the top of the sixth Tuesday.
Jacie Jones and Abby Kerl each went 2-for-4 for Sauk Prairie. Laurel Clark went 2-for-3 with a double.
Reedsburg's Melissa Dietz hit a home run, while Alayna Haugh went 2-for-3, and Ruby Olson and Quinn Schuppner each went 2-for-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Prairie 8, Portage/Poynette 0
Katelyn Fishnick scored three goals and added an assist as the Eagles (9-0-0, 6-0-0 Badger North) rolled past the United (3-10-0, 0-6-0) on Tuesday.
Sauk Prairie, which took a 6-0 lead into halftime, is outscoring its opponents 63-0 on the season. The Eagles will square off with fellow Badger North Conference unbeaten Waunakee (12-1-1, 6-0-0) on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Reedsburg 5, DeForest 2
Reedsburg went on the road to claim a 5-2 Badger North dual win at DeForest on Tuesday. The Beavers got a come-from-behind win at No. 1 singles, with junior Anthony Buss rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
TRACK AND FIELD
Baraboo Triangular
The Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams each took second at Tuesday's home triangular. DeForest swept the event, with the boys' team scoring 88.5 points to beat out Baraboo (56.5) and Sauk Prairie (41), and the girls collecting 85 points to beat out Baraboo (59) and Sauk Prairie (36).
Justin Philipp had a big day for the Thunderbirds. The senior returned from injury to win the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-11).
Baraboo's Jake Schaefer also won a pair of events, taking first in the shot put (50-4 1/2) and discus (169-9). Baraboo's Isaac Brewer won the 110 hurdles (:17.03), Baraboo's Phillip Geiselman won the pole vault (12-6) and Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger won the 1,600 (4:33.73).
The T-Birds also took first in the 800 relay (1:38.97) and 3,200 relay (9:19.72).
The Baraboo girls won three events, with McKenzie Gruner claiming the 1,600 (5:28.20) and high jump (5-0), and Julia School winning the 3,200 (15:26.33).
Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman won the long jump (16-10 1/4), while the Eagles also won the 3,200 relay (10:54.97).
Reedsburg Triangular
The Reedsburg girls team scored 244 points to beat out Mount Horeb (194) and McFarland (156) on Tuesday. McFarland (254), Mount Horeb (191) and Reedsburg (176) took first through third in the boys' meet.