PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie boys tennis opens with loss to Waunakee

The Sauk Prairie High School boys tennis team was swept by Waunakee on the opening day of the 2021 season.

Waunakee won each match in straight sets to hand Sauk Prairie a 7-0 home loss in Prairie du Sac. The Eagles managed to take several games off the Warriors, including Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao suffering a 6-1, 7-5 loss to Waunakee's Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher at No. 1 doubles.

"We lost to a very well-rounded Waunakee team tonight," Sauk Prairie coach Morgan Bettner said. "Guentherman and Chao had a great comeback in the second set, but just fell short of bringing it to a third."

Jade Hilden and Carson Brinkmeier fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Brody Wolfe and Dennis Brickl dropped a 6-0, 6-2 match at No. 3 doubles.

Sauk Prairie freshman Ayden Wildman fell 6-0, 6-0 to Tyler Nelson at No. 1 singles.

"Ayden Wildman lost a tough first match of his high school career at No. 1 singles against a very talented opponent," Bettner said. "He had some great points and we are excited to see him to continue to develop throughout the season."

Daniel Johnson suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Levi Christian at No. 3 singles.