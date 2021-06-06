PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie girls soccer caps off perfect regular season

The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team is headed into the WIAA postseason with an undefeated record and the No. 8 ranking in the Division 2 state coaches’ poll.
The Eagles completed an 11-0-0 regular season on Saturday with a 6-0 victory over visiting Platteville/Lancaster. With that result, Sauk Prairie achieved a true rarity: The Eagles did not allow a single goal throughout the regular season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 75-0.
The Eagles got two goals and an assist from Jenna Pistono to hand the Hillmen (9-2) their second loss of the year. Olivia Paukner, Katelyn Fishnick and Naomi Breunig each contributed one goal and one assist, and Ellery Apel scored the game’s first goal.
On Thursday, Sauk Prairie claimed its first Badger North Conference title since 2003 with a 1-0 victory over league runner-up Waunakee.
The Eagles have earned the No. 1 seeding in their half of the Marshfield sectional and will open tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against eighth-seeded Merrill (0-11). If Sauk Prairie wins, the Eagles will play at home on Saturday against fourth-seeded Reedsburg or No. 5 Wausau East.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, PLATTEVILLE 0
Platteville 0 0 — 0
Sauk Prairie 3 3 — 6
First half — El. Apel (Fishnick), 32:00; Fishnick (O. Paukner), 35:00; O. Paukner (Klemm), 43:00.
Second half —N. Breunig (Pistono), 49:00; Pistono (Holler), 52:00; Pistono (N. Breunig), 54:00.
Saves: P 6; H (Er. Apel) 1.
SOFTBALL
Baraboo Invitational
The Baraboo softball team went 0-2 in its home invitational on Saturday at Pierce Park.
The Thunderbirds suffered a 6-4 loss to Schofield D.C. Everest and a 4-2 loss to Wausau West to fall to 13-7 on the season.
Paige Lewison went 4-for-7 on the day, including 3-for-4 against D.C. Everest.
Baraboo will visit Poynette on Monday and host Oregon on Tuesday.
SCHOFIELD D.C. EVEREST 6, BARABOO 4
D.C. Everest 001 104 0 — 6 11 1
Baraboo 200 010 1 — 4 8 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DCE: Kislow (W; 6.2-7-4-4-8-2), Eckes (0.1-1-0-0-0-0); B: Crary (L; 7-11-6-2-2-0).
Leading hitters — DCE: Kislow 2x4 (2B), Crawford 2x3, Duffrin (2B), Hammond (3B); B: P. Lewison 3x4. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
WAUSAU WEST 4, BARABOO 2
Wausau West 000 002 2 — 4 11 1
Baraboo 000 101 0 — 2 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WW: Olson (W; 7-6-2-2-3-2); B: C. Lewison (L; 7-11-4-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — WW: Hughes 2x4, Olson 2x4, Healy 2x3; B: C. Lewison 2x3. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
MILTON 10, REEDSBURG 0
Reedsburg 000 00 — 0 4 5
Milton 440 11 — 10 11 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Molitor (L; 2.0-7-8-3-1-1), Thompson (2.0-3-1-1-3-0), Bruno (0.1-1-1-1-0-0); M: Hessenauer (W; 5.0-4-0-0-6-0).
Leading hitters — R: Molitor 2x3; M: Campbell 2x3 (HR), Hessenauer 2x3 (2 2B), Holcomb (2B), Lilla (2B), Campion 2x3. At Nishan Park, Reedsburg.
BASEBALL
Sauk Prairie 6, Platteville 2
Pitchers Phillip Enerson and Noah Frey combined to allow only three hits as the Eagles (6-8) beat the visiting Hillmen (7-12) on Saturday. Kyle Breunig went 2-for-3 for Sauk Prairie.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, PLATTEVILLE 2
Platteville 020 000 0 — 2 3 1
Sauk Prairie 311 100 x — 6 5 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Bird (3.1-3-6-5-4-6), Prestegard (L; 2.2-2-0-0-3-2); SP: Enerson (W; 5.0-2-2-0-3-1), Frey (2.0-1-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — SP: Breunig 2x3.At Jaycee Park, Sauk City.
Reedsburg swept by Milton
The Beavers couldn’t slow Milton on Saturday, suffering an 18-6 loss and a 10-0 loss in a doubleheader at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.
Reedsburg’s Hunter Wais went 2-for-3 with a home run in the 18-6 loss, while Sawyer Molitor went 2-for-3 in the shutout.
MILTON 18, REEDSBURG 6
Milton 101 319 3 — 18 14 4
Reedsburg 000 312 0 — 6 5 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Birkhimer (4.0-4-3-3-1-3), Lilla (W; 1.0-1-1-1-0-2), DeSormeau (0.1-0-2-0-0-1), Storlid (1.2-0-0-0-2-2); R: Curtin (L; 5.0-6-6-3-5-2), Selje (1.0-5-9-9-2-3), Hansen (0.0-2-3-3-0-3), Korlewski (1.0-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — M: Hessenauer 2x4 (HR), Terrill 2x3 (2B), Lilla 2x5, Daskam 2x6, Campion 2x5, Havens 3x3; R: Wais 2x3 (HR).
BOYS TENNIS
Badger North Tournament
Waunakee ran away with the Badger North Conference title on Friday, winning six of the seven flights at the conference tournament in Baraboo.
Reedsburg’s Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas took first in No. 1 doubles, beating Waunakee’s Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor to win the title. Sauk Prairie’s Jade Hilden and Carson Brinkmeier beat Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds and Monte Hartman to finish third.
Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson swept through the No. 1 singles bracket, while Reedsburg’s Anthony Buss took second and Sauk Prairie’s Ayden Wildman took third.
Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal and Campbell Koseor took second at No. 1 doubles. The seniors claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Portage and a 6-1, 6-1 win over DeForest before falling 6-3, 6-4 to Waunakee’s Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher. Reedsburg’s Alex Woodruff and John Ellefson took third at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 3 doubles, Reedsburg’s Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary took second; Sauk Prairie’s Dennis Brickl and Clayton Dahlby took third; and Baraboo’s Brice Parchem and Andrew Brooks took fourth.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Conference tournament scores: Waunakee 41 points; Reedsburg 23; Portage 11; Baraboo 10; DeForest 10; Sauk Prairie 10; Beaver Dam 7.
Conference dual-meet points: Waunakee 6; Reedsburg 5; Beaver Dam 4; Baraboo 3; DeForest 1; Portage 1; Sauk Prairie 1.
Combined final conference standings: Waunakee 12 points; Reedsburg 10; Baraboo, Beaver Dam 6; Portage 5; DeForest, Sauk Prairie 4.
Championship matches
Singles — No. 1: Nelson, W, def. Buss, R, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Collins, W, def. Lugo, BD, 6-2, 6-2. No. 3: Christian, W, def. McCloskey, D, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Liu, W, def. Kinder, P, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — No. 1: Pulvermacher/Christian, W, def. Nachtigal/Koseor, B, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Wenninger/Matyas, R, def. Schmalz-Dettor, W, 7-6 (5), 5-7, (10). No. 3: Zimbrick/Wipperfurth, W, def. Meinhardt/Singletary, R, 6-3, 6-3.
Third-place matches
Singles — No. 1: Wildman, SP, def. Freber, BD, default. No. 2: Benck, P, def. Thomas, R, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3: Reitmann, P, def. Johnson, SP, 2-6, 6-3 (10-3). No. 4: Xiong, D, def. Helmeid, R, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — No. 1: Woodruff/Ellefson, R, def. Caracci/Rivers, D, 6-3, 6-0. No. 2: McReynolds/Hartman, B, def. Hilden/Brinkmeier, SP, 6-2, 6-3. No. 3: Brickl/Dahlby, SP, def. Parchem/Brooks, B, 6-4, 6-2. At Baraboo.