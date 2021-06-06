PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie girls soccer caps off perfect regular season

The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team is headed into the WIAA postseason with an undefeated record and the No. 8 ranking in the Division 2 state coaches’ poll.

The Eagles completed an 11-0-0 regular season on Saturday with a 6-0 victory over visiting Platteville/Lancaster. With that result, Sauk Prairie achieved a true rarity: The Eagles did not allow a single goal throughout the regular season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 75-0.

The Eagles got two goals and an assist from Jenna Pistono to hand the Hillmen (9-2) their second loss of the year. Olivia Paukner, Katelyn Fishnick and Naomi Breunig each contributed one goal and one assist, and Ellery Apel scored the game’s first goal.

On Thursday, Sauk Prairie claimed its first Badger North Conference title since 2003 with a 1-0 victory over league runner-up Waunakee.

The Eagles have earned the No. 1 seeding in their half of the Marshfield sectional and will open tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against eighth-seeded Merrill (0-11). If Sauk Prairie wins, the Eagles will play at home on Saturday against fourth-seeded Reedsburg or No. 5 Wausau East.

SAUK PRAIRIE 6, PLATTEVILLE 0

Platteville 0 0 — 0