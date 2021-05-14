PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie girls soccer claims 10-0 win over Reedsburg

It took just 19 seconds for the Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team to find the back of the net Friday.

The Eagles found it nine more times to pick up a 10-0 Badger North Conference win over visiting Reedsburg in Prairie du Sac.

Katelyn Fishnick struck first. The junior, who tallied a state-leading 103 points as a freshman in 2019, scored in the first and fifth minute Friday to get unbeaten Sauk Prairie (3-0) off to a good start.

The rest of the Eagles followed suit. Jenna Pistono scored in the 13th minute, while Alexis Klemm, McKayla Paukner, Lauren Breunig and Ellery Apel also found the mark to give Sauk Prairie a 7-0 lead going into halftime.

The Eagles quickly set the tone again in the second half. Klemm scored at the 53:00 mark before McKayla Paukner and Breunig scored at 59:00 and 61:00, respectively.

Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Erelyn Apel kept a clean net on the other end of the field, saving the only shot she faced to notch the Eagles' third straight shutout to start the season.

PREP GOLF

Sauk Prairie 206, Portage 212

James Dietmann shot 49 to lead the Eagles past the Warriors at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.