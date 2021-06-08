PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg soccer teams win to set up regional matchup

Badger North Conference foes Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg will meet in the WIAA Division 2 girls soccer regional finals on Saturday.
The rivals won their way there Tuesday, advancing through the open round of the tournament.
Top-seeded Sauk Prairie (12-0-0) did it in convincing fashion, remaining unbeaten with a 10-0 home win over No. 8 Merrill (0-13). The Eagles have yet to give up a goal this season, outscoring opponents 85-0 after Tuesday's game that saw Katelyn Fishnick score three goals, Alexis Klemm score twice and five more Eagles find the back of the net.
No. 4 Reedsburg (5-6) earned a second shot at Sauk Prairie with a 4-2 win over No. 5 Wausau East on Tuesday. The Beavers suffered a 10-0 loss at Sauk Prairie on May 14.
Baraboo (2-8) saw its season end Tuesday night. The sixth-seeded Thunderbirds went on the road and suffered a 5-0 loss at No. 3 Rhinelander in a Division 2 regional semifinal.
BASEBALL
Baraboo 13, Adams-Friendship 3
Hudson Steiner went 2-for-5 with a home run, Payton Steiner pitched six strong innings, and the Baraboo baseball team cruised to a non-conference win over Adams-Friendship.
The T-Birds (14-8) never trailed, turning a 3-3 tie after three innings into a rout thanks to scoring 10 runs over the final four innings.
Waunakee 13, Reedsburg 3 (5)
An eight-run third inning cost Reedsburg in Tuesday's 13-3 five-inning loss to visiting Waunakee. Reedsburg (6-11) led 3-2 after an inning of play, but couldn't scratch another run across the plate as the Warriors pulled away.
SOFTBALL
DeForest 9, Sauk Prairie 4
Kylee Jansen pitched all seven innings for the Norskies (12-9, 9-5 Badger North), only giving up four hits and striking out 13 to take the victory over the Eagles (6-13, 3-11). Jordan Marty went 3-for-4 for DeForest, doubling and tripling to drive in three runs. OJ Joyce went 2-for-3 with a double for Sauk Prairie.