PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie softball knocks off Baraboo

Jacie Jones pitched a complete game to help the Sauk Prairie High School softball team even the season series against rival Baraboo.
Jones struck out 11 and allowed just four hits and two unearned runs as Sauk Prairie claimed a 4-2 Badger North Conference win Thursday in Westwynde Park in Prairie du Sac.
The Eagles (6-12, 3-10 Badger North) ended Baraboo’s (13-5, 9-5) five-game winning streak, a stretch that included the Thunderbirds’ 2-1 win over then-Badger North-leading Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
Baraboo’s bats were cold again Thursday, managing just four hits and scoring single runs in the first and fifth innings.
Emma Crary started for Baraboo, allowing three earned runs in five innings before Caroline Lewison closed it out with a scoreless sixth. Sauk Prairie took the lead in the second, scoring three runs before adding a fourth-inning insurance run.
Macey McIntyre and Jenna Johnson each went 2-for-3 for Sauk Prairie. Baraboo’s Maggie Cleary went 2-for-3, while Tenley Scott doubled.
Sauk Prairie evened the season series. Baraboo claimed an 8-1 home win over the Eagles on May 14.
Sauk Prairie will close out the regular season by hosting DeForest on Tuesday. Baraboo will host an invitational Saturday before visiting Poynette on Monday and hosting Oregon on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 2
Quinn Baier pitched 6 2/3 strong innings, Tyler Uselman earned the save and Sauk Prairie capped off the season sweep of Reedsburg with a 3-2 road Badger North Conference win Thursday night.
Sauk Prairie’s Brenden Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double, while Kurtis Price had a double.
Danny Ely went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Beavers, who also got a triple from Edison Alonso.
Beaver Dam 12, Baraboo 2 (5)
The host Golden Beavers (6-4, 5-4 Badger North) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a five-inning victory over the T-Birds (12-7, 8-6).
Daelen Johnson only gave up two hits in five innings on the mound for Beaver Dam. Johnson also went 2-for-3, tripling and driving in two runs.
Both of the T-Birds’ runs came in the second inning, as they briefly took a 2-0 lead before Beaver Dam took control with one in the second and four in the third.
The Golden Beavers had 12 hits and capitalized off four Baraboo errors. Nine of Beaver Dam’s 12 runs were unearned, as Zack Gaffney allowed five runs, including two earned, in 4 1/3 innings and Keagan Marking allowed seven runs, including one earned, in 2/3 innings.
Drew Mistele and Brogan Ludtke each went 1-for-2 for Baraboo.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Baraboo girls edged Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg atop the seven-team field at the GRIT Invitational in Richland Center.
Baraboo’s Mckenzie Gruner won the 1,600 (5:40.61) and high jump (5-0) while also anchoring the winning 3,200 relay (10:39.50).
For Sauk Prairie, Ruby Sandeman won the long jump with a school-record mark of 18-1. Sandeman also finished first in the triple jump (34-8 1/4). Kaya Wilson won the 100-meter dash (:13.26) and 200 (:27.67) while also anchoring the Eagles’ winning 1,600 relay (4:28.07).
The Baraboo boys finished second as Jake Schaefer won the shot put (45-4 1/2) and discus (158-8). The T-Birds scored 144 points to trail Richland Center (180). Sauk Prairie (126), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (101), Reedsburg (74), Adams-Friendship (22) and La Crosse Aquinas (18) rounded out the field.
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger won the 3,200 (10:30.19) and took second in the 1,600 (4:35.69). The Eagles also won the 3,200 relay, while Phillip Geiselman won the pole vault (12-0).