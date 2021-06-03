PREP ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie softball knocks off Baraboo

BASEBALL

Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 2

Quinn Baier pitched 6 2/3 strong innings, Tyler Uselman earned the save and Sauk Prairie capped off the season sweep of Reedsburg with a 3-2 road Badger North Conference win Thursday night.

Sauk Prairie’s Brenden Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double, while Kurtis Price had a double.

Danny Ely went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Beavers, who also got a triple from Edison Alonso.

Beaver Dam 12, Baraboo 2 (5)

The host Golden Beavers (6-4, 5-4 Badger North) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a five-inning victory over the T-Birds (12-7, 8-6).

Daelen Johnson only gave up two hits in five innings on the mound for Beaver Dam. Johnson also went 2-for-3, tripling and driving in two runs.

Both of the T-Birds’ runs came in the second inning, as they briefly took a 2-0 lead before Beaver Dam took control with one in the second and four in the third.