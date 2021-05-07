PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo bats stay hot in 14-3 win over Portage

The Baraboo High School softball team comes to the plate swinging.

The Thunderbirds connected early and often Friday, putting up 12 runs through three innings en route to a 14-3 five-inning win over Portage at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

"We're getting to be a pretty experienced team," Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said after his team recorded its third straight win and beat Portage for the first time in more than five years. "Even though a lot of these girls haven't played a lot of varsity, they've been around a lot of softball. They've been swinging the bats really well in practice. So we don't bunt a lot, we're going to let the kids swing the bat."

The T-Birds (4-1, 3-1 Badger North) jumped on their Badger North Conference rivals from the start, scoring five runs in a first-inning rally that started with an Aria Schindler single.

Following a Portage (0-4, 0-4) error and a fielder's choice, Tenley Scott drove in two runs with a triple that gave the T-Birds a 2-0 lead. They weren't done, as Maggie Cleary walked, Caroline Lewison drove in Scott with a grounder that turned into a Portage error, Emma Crary singled home Cleary, and Taylor Pfaff singled in Caroline Lewison to give Baraboo a 5-0 lead after one.