PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo bats stay hot in 14-3 win over Portage

The Baraboo High School softball team comes to the plate swinging.
The Thunderbirds connected early and often Friday, putting up 12 runs through three innings en route to a 14-3 five-inning win over Portage at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
"We're getting to be a pretty experienced team," Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said after his team recorded its third straight win and beat Portage for the first time in more than five years. "Even though a lot of these girls haven't played a lot of varsity, they've been around a lot of softball. They've been swinging the bats really well in practice. So we don't bunt a lot, we're going to let the kids swing the bat."
The T-Birds (4-1, 3-1 Badger North) jumped on their Badger North Conference rivals from the start, scoring five runs in a first-inning rally that started with an Aria Schindler single.
Following a Portage (0-4, 0-4) error and a fielder's choice, Tenley Scott drove in two runs with a triple that gave the T-Birds a 2-0 lead. They weren't done, as Maggie Cleary walked, Caroline Lewison drove in Scott with a grounder that turned into a Portage error, Emma Crary singled home Cleary, and Taylor Pfaff singled in Caroline Lewison to give Baraboo a 5-0 lead after one.
"We have a lot that we need to work on still. We kind of knew that coming in," Portage coach Connie Wampler said. "Knowing what to do with the ball, where to go and being confident in ourselves has been an issue that we've been dealing with so far. We're just a little bit unsure of ourselves everywhere right now. We're going to work on some more communication, talking and just being comfortable. We need to get comfortable."
Crary was comfortable in the circle much of the night, including retiring Portage in order in the top of the second inning.
"She pitched a really nice game," Lewison said of Crary. "It's just a matter of if she can get her changeup down. If she has her changeup, she's going to be effective."
Portage's Paige Edwards held serve in the bottom of the second, pitching a 1-2-3 inning to get the Warriors back to the plate.
They got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Anna Tamboli and Elizabeth Fick singled and walked, respectively, with one out to get the inning started. Sydni Kratz followed with a grounder to Cleary at second base. Cleary fielded it cleanly, but Fick evaded Cleary's tag and Kratz sprinted down the line to beat the throw.
Crary recorded a bases-loaded strikeout before Sierra Krocker hit a grounder to third baseman Kylie Sprecher. Tamboli broke home and scored without a throw, while Fick slid in safely past a diving Sprecher to keep the inning going.
Crary induced a groundout to end the inning, then the T-Birds put the game away with a seven-run bottom of the third.
The first five T-Birds that came to the plate in the third singled. Cleary and Caroline Lewison got it started, then Cleary advanced to third on an error and scored on a Crary single. Sprecher singled to load the bases for Pfaff, who singled to left field to bring home two runs and give Baraboo an 8-1 lead.
Edwards got back-to-back outs before Paige Lewison, Scott and Cleary each hit two-out RBI singles to give the T-Birds a 12-1 advantage going to the fourth.
Portage threatened in the top of the fourth, as Edwards walked and Olivia Jones singled to put a pair of runners on with no outs. After a strikeout, Tamboli singled to left to load the bases.
Fick stepped up and drove a pitch to center for what would have been multiple runs if Pfaff hadn't gotten to it. The sophomore covered ground to catch it and double up the runner at second base to get Baraboo out of the inning unscathed.
Kratz nearly worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth, getting a strikeout and a force out at home before Paige Lewison walked to bring a run in. Pfaff eventually scored on a wild pitch before a strikeout ended the inning.
Crary needed three more outs to give Baraboo its first win over Portage since April 15, 2016. She got them, but not before Payton Woodhouse struck for Portage. The senior hit a two-run home run to left field to bring home Kratz, who had led off with a single, and cut the deficit to 14-3. Woodhouse finished 2-for-3 with a home run in the loss.
"She has a big swing and when she hits it, she hits it well," Wampler said. "She's struggled a little bit this year being ahead of it, so that was good to see as she breaks out of that."
That was all the Warriors got, as Crary sandwiched a strikeout between a pair of fly outs to cap the five-inning win. Crary struck out six while giving up a season-low three runs, and Baraboo scored in double-digits for the fourth time in fifth games.
The T-Birds are averaging 12.2 runs per game on the season, including 14.0 runs in their three-game winning streak. Baraboo finished with 12 hits, including two-hit days from Scott, Cleary, Crary and Pfaff.
"I really like our lineup. We've got kids up and down the lineup that can hit," Lewison said. "Not everybody's going to go 3-for-4 every night, even your 2-3-4 hitters, they're not going to have a few hits every night. But we've got kids up and down the lineup. I feel really good about our hitting."
The Warriors, who were missing three players due to COVID-19-related absences, will look to wipe the slate clean at Saturday's six-team Portage Invitational.
"Just more opportunities to make some adjustments," Wampler said of the goal for Saturday, noting that the Warriors have kept a good attitude during their winless start. "We've been down in our games score-wise, but the girls are still up there doing what they're supposed to do at the end of the game. They're not quitters."