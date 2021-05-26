PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo comes from behind to beat Portage

The Baraboo High School softball team didn’t have much energy out of the gates Wednesday night.
The Thunderbirds found it down the stretch, using some heads-up baserunning in a three-run seventh inning to rally for a 5-3 Badger North Conference win at Portage in their fifth game in five days.
“I said to our kids, ‘We’ll see what we’re made of here. Two, three, four, five batters ... let’s see what we’re made of,’” Baraboo coach Dan Lewison. “They showed a lot of guts there. We were a pretty flat team tonight. That was our fifth game in a row without a practice, so having a little bit of a letdown there was not unexpected. So it was just a great win, a gutty win.”
Madee Strampe stepped to the plate first in the seventh inning. The sophomore catcher was hit by a pitch before Tenley Scott singled to put two runners on with no outs.
Isabelle Meyer pinch ran for Scott, but Portage pitcher Sydni Kratz bounced out of the circle to catch Maggie Cleary’s bunt attempt and keep the runners at first and second.
Caroline Lewison brought them home, lacing a two-run double to center field to give the T-Birds a 4-3 lead a day after hitting a go-ahead two-run double in a 12-6 home win over Reedsburg.
“They hit Madee to start, and then Tenley had a nice clean hit,” Dan Lewison, Caroline’s father, said of the seventh-inning rally. “We had replaced Tenley with Isabelle Meyer, and Caroline hit a double off the fence in left-center. Isabelle got a great jump to score all the way from first.
“And Caroline’s had some really big clutch hits lately. She’s swinging a really hot bat.”
Mackenzie Klemm pinch ran for Caroline Lewison, and used her speed and awareness to score an insurance run. Klemm stole third base, then gave Baraboo a 5-3 lead when she broke home as Emma Crary’s bloop single landed safely behind second base.
“She got a great jump on a ball that was in the dirt,” Dan Lewison said, noting that Klemm and Meyer both typically play junior varsity. “Mackenzie got a great jump and made it standing up to third. And then Emma hit a blooper behind second that dropped for a hit, so Mackenzie getting a great read really led to that crucial fifth run. The ball was hit directly behind second, but the wind was blowing straight out, so it kept carrying, kept carrying. Isabelle took off, it dropped and she made it home without a play.”
The T-Birds threatened more. Taylor Pfaff singled and Aria Schindler walked to load the bases with two outs, but Kratz induced a ground out to prevent any further damage.
It was enough run support for Crary, who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to finish off a game in which she had eight strikeouts while allowing eight hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Caroline Lewison went 2-for-4 with a double, while Paige Lewison went 2-for-5 as the T-Birds collected nine hits.
They played from behind much of the night, as Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Elizabeth Fick doubled to lead off the bottom of the first, advanced to third on a Kratz bunt, and scored on a Brandee Schumann single.
Kratz, who had seven strikeouts while allowing just four earned runs in seven innings, kept Baraboo scoreless until the top of the fourth. Cleary and Caroline Lewison singled and Crary walked to load the bases for Kylie Sprecher. The junior third baseman hit into an error that allowed Cleary and Lewison to score as Baraboo briefly took a 2-1 lead.
Portage erased it in the bottom of the fifth. Fick walked and came around to score on a Kratz single to left field that tied the game at 2. Schumann followed with an RBI double that gave Portage a 3-2 lead and set up Baraboo’s seventh-inning heroics.
Schumann and Paige Edwards each went 2-for-4 for Portage, while Schumann and Fick doubled.
The T-Birds swept the season series with the Warriors, also claiming a 14-3 home win over Portage on May 7.
Baraboo has won four straight games to secure at least a fourth-place finish in the eight-team Badger North. Wednesday’s win ran the T-Birds’ record to 12-4, including 8-4 in the Badger North, which gives them plenty of clearance ahead of fifth-place Portage (5-12, 3-8) in the 14-game conference season. Beaver Dam sits atop the Badger North at 10-1, followed by Mount Horeb (9-1), DeForest (8-3) and Baraboo (7-4).
“We’re disappointed we’re not going to be in the conference chase,” Dan Lewison said. “We thought we could have an opportunity to be there, but that’s not going to work out. We just had some letdowns in games against some good teams. But I’m not disappointed. We’re 12-4, and if you told me at the start of the start of the season that we’d be 12-4 with a chance to finish third in conference when it’s all said and done, I’d take that. There’s good teams in the Badger North. You’ve got to come to play every day to win, so it’s not easy. I’m super proud of where our kids are at this point in the season.”
The T-Birds, who have five regular-season games remaining, are looking for their best record since they went 17-6 in 2012. They’ll close out the Badger North schedule when they visit Beaver Dam (12-1, 10-1) on June 1 and Sauk Prairie (3-11, 1-9) on June 3.
“We’re just going to keep grinding away as we usually do at practice,” Dan Lewison said. “We’ll start working on bunt coverages and different things like that to start getting ready for the last, hopefully, month of the season.”
BARABOO 5, PORTAGE 3
Baraboo*000*200*3*—*5*9*1
Portage*100*020*0*—*3*8*4