PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo comes from behind to beat Portage

“We’re disappointed we’re not going to be in the conference chase,” Dan Lewison said. “We thought we could have an opportunity to be there, but that’s not going to work out. We just had some letdowns in games against some good teams. But I’m not disappointed. We’re 12-4, and if you told me at the start of the start of the season that we’d be 12-4 with a chance to finish third in conference when it’s all said and done, I’d take that. There’s good teams in the Badger North. You’ve got to come to play every day to win, so it’s not easy. I’m super proud of where our kids are at this point in the season.”