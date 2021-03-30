PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo diving into footwork, details in contact days leading up to late-April start

“They’ve been working on some really good stuff, teaching kids not to take too many steps,” he said of the work the outfielders are doing indoors. “A lot of times, outfielders will pick up a ball in the outfield, stand up, do a crow hop and take four steps. We’ve been working on that footwork, where they have to run over to a still ball, pick it up and just throw it without taking a huge grow up. You’re emulating throwing it to second base. And then stuff like teaching the kids how to skip it in. Don’t throw a moon ball, but throw on a line and skip it into second base.”

Those fundamentals are going to be crucial in a spring season that’s been shortened to allow for the WIAA’s alternate fall season, which is currently underway.

“I think we have 24 games scheduled, starting April 27 and our last scheduled game is June 8,” Lewison said. “We’re really packing in a lot of games in a short period of time, so you really have to get all your installs, coverages, plays and stuff. You have to have all that done by the time you start or else you’re not going to get to it.”

Lewison expects to use five more contact days nailing down the fundamentals and hopefully getting outside for a bit more game-like action.