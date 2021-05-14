PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo gets best of Sauk Prairie in first matchup

"That was a big blow," Dan Lewison said. "It was a close game until that point, so that was good to see."

They tacked on three more in the sixth off Sauk Prairie reliever Macey McIntyre, who came on in relief after Jones allowed eight hits and four earned runs in five innings.

Cleary and Caroline Lewison hit consecutive one-out singles before Crary walked to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth. Pfaff drew a walk that forced a run to score, then Meyer added a two-run single to make it 8-1 going into the seventh.

Crary closed it out in the circle. The senior pitcher had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning as Baraboo bounced back from Tuesday's 10-0 loss to Beaver Dam.

"Those two could shape up to have a nice one-two punch for us the second half (of the season)," Dan Lewison said of Crary and Caroline Lewison in the circle.

The T-Birds got two-hit days from Schindler, Cleary and Caroline Lewison to outhit the Eagles 11-6.

Sauk Prairie, which is without a true home field this year due to construction, and Baraboo will meet again June 3 at Don Pierce Field.

First, Baraboo will get two more games in Saturday, hosting Milton at 10 a.m. and Columbus at 2 p.m. as part of a triangular.