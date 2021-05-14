PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo gets best of Sauk Prairie in first matchup

The Baraboo High School softball team got the best of rival Sauk Prairie the first time through the schedule.
The Thunderbirds hit three triples and got a strong outing from Caroline Lewison to claim an 8-1 win over Sauk Prairie at Don Pierce Field in Baraboo.
"Caroline pitched a nice game, she was on the edges, keeping the ball off the middle of the plate, so she did a nice job," Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said of his daughter, noting that there's still room for improvement as the T-Birds prepare for the second time through their Badger North Conference schedule. "Offensively, we got eight runs, but we're still lacking timely hits with runners in scoring position to bust things open.
"But we're getting there. It's hard to complain when you're 6-2 and 4-2 in the Badger North. We just feel like we haven't put together a full game like we're capable of yet."
The T-Birds are getting close. They never trailed Friday, as Aria Schindler got got them off to a fast start. The senior shortstop led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple that got the T-Birds in business immediately.
They converted quickly, scoring on a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead. That was all Baraboo got in the first inning, as Sauk Prairie pitcher Jacie Jones stranded runners at second and third after an error and a walk.
The Eagles (2-6, 1-5 Badger North) quickly pulled even, with Emily Caflisch and Laurel Clark singling to put runners on first and second with two outs. Jenna Johnson came through with a single up the middle to bring Caflisch home and tie the game at 1.
Caroline Lewison didn't give up anything the rest of the way. The junior pitcher had eight strikeouts while allowing just six hits, no walks and one earned run in six innings.
Her teammates steadily gave her run support. Another leadoff triple, this time from Tenley Scott, sparked a two-run rally in the bottom of the third. Maggie Cleary singled to bring Scott home, then Caroline Lewison singled to help herself and put two runners on for Emma Crary.
Crary's fly ball fell for an error, allowing Cleary to score to give the T-Birds a 3-1 lead. They nearly added on, loading the bases with two outs before Isabelle Meyer laced a line drive right back to Jones. But the pitcher caught it and doubled off a T-Bird at third to help the Eagles get out of the inning without any more damage.
Baraboo centerfielder Taylor Pfaff's second diving catch of the night helped the T-Birds get out of the fourth inning unscathed.
They added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Crary led off with a single, then Baraboo mounted a two-out rally, as Schindler singled before Madee Strampe's two-run triple stretched the T-Birds' lead to 5-1.
"That was a big blow," Dan Lewison said. "It was a close game until that point, so that was good to see."
They tacked on three more in the sixth off Sauk Prairie reliever Macey McIntyre, who came on in relief after Jones allowed eight hits and four earned runs in five innings.
Cleary and Caroline Lewison hit consecutive one-out singles before Crary walked to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth. Pfaff drew a walk that forced a run to score, then Meyer added a two-run single to make it 8-1 going into the seventh.
Crary closed it out in the circle. The senior pitcher had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning as Baraboo bounced back from Tuesday's 10-0 loss to Beaver Dam.
"Those two could shape up to have a nice one-two punch for us the second half (of the season)," Dan Lewison said of Crary and Caroline Lewison in the circle.
The T-Birds got two-hit days from Schindler, Cleary and Caroline Lewison to outhit the Eagles 11-6.
Sauk Prairie, which is without a true home field this year due to construction, and Baraboo will meet again June 3 at Don Pierce Field.
First, Baraboo will get two more games in Saturday, hosting Milton at 10 a.m. and Columbus at 2 p.m. as part of a triangular.
"We're going to keep working at getting better. Couple games tomorrow, second round of conference next week, and we'll see how it goes," Dan Lewison said, noting that it still feels like the T-Birds are learning who they are as a team. "I think after next week it'll probably feel like we're deep into the season. I think we'll know a lot more about what kind of team we are."
Sauk Prairie will host McFarland on Monday at Westwynde Park in Prairie du Sac.