PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo softball rallies to beat Reedsburg on Senior Night

The Baraboo High School softball players lingered on the field Tuesday night to recognize the team's three seniors.
Their younger teammates helped honor them, grabbing the microphone after the 12-6 Badger North Conference win over Reedsburg to share their memories of Molly Korthals, Emma Crary and Aria Schindler.
"We will miss the seniors," Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said after his team improved to 11-4, including 7-4 in the Badger North. "They are part of the original group who broke in with us coaches. They've bought into the program and we really appreciate them. We will miss them a great deal."
The seniors made an impact in their final regular-season home game. Crary pitched three scoreless innings to earn the save; Schindler went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored while playing shortstop; and Korthals played right field and went 0-for-1 at the plate.
The trio also helped the T-Birds keep their spirits up when their 5-1 lead was erased by Reedsburg's five-run fourth inning.
The T-Birds weren't phased, answering right back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Schindler walked to start the rally, while Madee Strampe singled and Tenley Scott walked to load the bases with two outs.
Caroline Lewison came through with a two-run double to left field that gave the T-Birds a 7-6 lead. Crary drew a walk before Kylie Sprecher hit a two-run single and Taylor Pfaff added an infield single that gave the T-Birds a 10-6 lead after four innings.
"We had just one bad inning tonight," Dan Lewison said. "We fell behind, but the team showed some grit and came back to win it."
Crary came on in relief and struck out a pair of Beavers en route to a 1-2-3 fifth inning, allowing the T-Birds to step right back up to the plate.
They rallied again, starting with a Strampe hit by pitch and a Scott single. Maggie Cleary reached on a fielder's choice bunt, then Strampe scored on an error and Cleary scored on Caroline Lewison's second double of the night.
Lewison went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to increase her batting average to .420. She also earned the win in the circle, improving her record to 6-1 after allowing five earned runs in four innings before giving way to Crary.
The Beavers struggled to touch Crary, who had six strikeouts while allowing one baserunner — on an error — in three innings of work. It was the second save of the season for Crary, who has 65 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings.
"Emma did a great job coming in to close the door," Dan Lewison said. "Those two are a nice combination."
Strampe went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Pfaff went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Melissa Dietz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Reedsburg. Alayna Haugh and Becca Carnell also went 2-for-4, while Ruby Olson finished 1-for-4.
The Beavers fell to 3-11, including 2-7 in the Badger North. Their five-run fourth inning started with a Mikellah Bormett walk. Becca Carnell followed with a bunt single, while Quinn Schuppner's RBI ground out cut the Beavers' deficit to 5-2.
Carnell eventually came around to score on a wild pitch before Madi Behrendt walked and Haugh, Dietz and Olson hit consecutive singles to make it 5-5. Lacee Frank gave the Beavers their final lead of the night by hitting into an error that allowed Dietz to score to give Reedsburg a 6-5 advantage.
Baraboo swept the season series, also claiming a 13-9 win at Reedsburg on May 4. The T-Birds, who claimed a 6-1 home win over Waunakee on Monday, will look to make it a 3-0 week when they visit Portage on Wednesday.
"It was just a great Senior Night," Lewison said. "I'm really proud of the seniors and all the girls tonight."