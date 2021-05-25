PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo softball rallies to beat Reedsburg on Senior Night

"We had just one bad inning tonight," Dan Lewison said. "We fell behind, but the team showed some grit and came back to win it."

Crary came on in relief and struck out a pair of Beavers en route to a 1-2-3 fifth inning, allowing the T-Birds to step right back up to the plate.

They rallied again, starting with a Strampe hit by pitch and a Scott single. Maggie Cleary reached on a fielder's choice bunt, then Strampe scored on an error and Cleary scored on Caroline Lewison's second double of the night.

Lewison went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to increase her batting average to .420. She also earned the win in the circle, improving her record to 6-1 after allowing five earned runs in four innings before giving way to Crary.

The Beavers struggled to touch Crary, who had six strikeouts while allowing one baserunner — on an error — in three innings of work. It was the second save of the season for Crary, who has 65 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings.

"Emma did a great job coming in to close the door," Dan Lewison said. "Those two are a nice combination."

Strampe went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Pfaff went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.