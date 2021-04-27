PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo uses 11-run fifth to rout Waunakee

It took one game for the 2021 Baraboo prep softball team to accomplish something the program hasn't since 2016.

The Thunderbirds did it emphatically, using an 11-run fifth inning to pull away for a 17-5 five-inning win at Waunakee. It was Baraboo's first win over their Badger North Conference rivals since April 21, 2016.

"It was great playing again," Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said after his team's first game since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The best part of the game was seeing the kids playing ball and having fun."

The T-Birds didn't pour it on immediately, needing a couple of innings to get going offensively. They broke through in the top of the third inning.

Kylie Sprecher got it started when she was hit by a pitch. She moved to second on a passed ball, then came around to score on an Aria Schindler double. Madee Strampe traded places with Schindler with a double of her own, then Paige Lewison and Tenley Scott added RBI singles, and Maggie Cleary hit a two-run double to give the T-Birds a 5-0 lead.

Waunakee answered with a run in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth to pull within 6-3 before Baraboo really turned it on.