PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo's bats held in check in road loss to Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB — After exploding for 17 runs in their season opener, the Baraboo prep softball team was kept quiet Thursday night.
Mount Horeb's Lucy Dahlk did much of the work, notching 12 strikeouts and allowing two hits while handing Baraboo a 9-2 Badger North Conference loss at Mount Horeb High School.
"She's obviously a really good pitcher and we kind of knew hits would be tough to come by," Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said. "We knew we would have to pitch and play defense to give us a chance at the end, and then the wheels kind of came off there."
Baraboo (1-1), which had opened the season with a 17-5 five-inning win at Waunakee on Tuesday, played from behind all game Thursday.
Camden Shepherd provided the initial blow. The senior shortstop stepped up in the bottom of the first inning and hit a two-out home run to give Mount Horeb (2-0) a 1-0 lead.
The T-Birds threatened in the second, with Tenley Scott walking and Emma Crary being hit by a pitch before Dahlk worked out of it.
Mount Horeb hit another two-out home run in the second. This one came off the bat of Taylor Mueller, who hit a two-run blast to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Vikings managed two more singles before Taylor Pfaff caught a line drive in center field to get the T-Birds back in the dugout.
They didn't stay there long, being retired in order in their next two trips to the plate.
Mount Horeb blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth. Jordyn Holman and Jojo Murray singled before Mueller's sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third with one out. Abby Steinhauer hit a sacrifice fly to Pfaff, with Jordyn Holman barely beating the throw home to make it 4-0.
The Vikings added four two-out runs in the fourth, giving them seven two-out runs on the day. Morgan Brummer and Shepherd hit RBI singles during the rally, while an error also allowed a run to score as Mount Horeb took an 8-0 lead into the fifth.
"We had two physical errors and then a whole pile of mental errors," Lewison said. "Just not making plays.
"I really like this team and we're really happy with them, but we're not quite good enough to make those mistakes and win. We gave them five or six extra outs."
Baraboo's Caroline Lewison led off the top of the fifth, then Emma Crary broke up Mount Horeb's no-hitter with an infield single. Lewison scored the T-Birds' lone run of the night when Kylie Sprecher hit into a fielder's choice that cut the deficit to 8-1.
But Mount Horeb answered immediately, with Gina Rhiner tripling to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Mueller drove her in with a groundout to third that gave the Vikings a 9-1 advantage.
After loading the bases with no outs in the sixth, the T-Birds left the inning with no runs. The inning started with Paige Lewison singling, Scott walking and Maggie Cleary reaching on a fielder's choice after Lewison avoided a tag and Scott beat out the throw to second.
Dahlk stiffened from there, striking out three straight T-Birds to keep Mount Horeb comfortably in front.
Pfaff and Madee Strampe each drew walks in the top of the seventh. Paige Lewison brought Pfaff home with a groundout to second base that pulled the T-Birds within 9-2 before Dahlk ended the game with her 12th strikeout.
The T-Birds will play their third game in four days when they visit Wisconsin Dells on Friday.
"Wisconsin Dells is always good," Lewison said. "This is a really tough stretch of games. Three games on the road followed up by Lake Mills on Monday and then back to conference Tuesday against Reedsburg. It's a tough stretch of games, and we're happy to get back out there. We're excited to play."
DeForest 11, Reedsburg 6
Reedsburg had 16 hits but couldn't overcome DeForest's six-run inning on Thursday night.
Melissa Dietz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk to lead the Beavers (1-1), while Brooke Ruetten went 3-for-4, Becca Carnell went 3-for-4, Alayna Haugh went 2-for-4, Jaylyn Hynek tripled and Lacee Frank doubled.