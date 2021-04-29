PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo's bats held in check in road loss to Mount Horeb

They didn't stay there long, being retired in order in their next two trips to the plate.

Mount Horeb blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth. Jordyn Holman and Jojo Murray singled before Mueller's sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third with one out. Abby Steinhauer hit a sacrifice fly to Pfaff, with Jordyn Holman barely beating the throw home to make it 4-0.

The Vikings added four two-out runs in the fourth, giving them seven two-out runs on the day. Morgan Brummer and Shepherd hit RBI singles during the rally, while an error also allowed a run to score as Mount Horeb took an 8-0 lead into the fifth.

"We had two physical errors and then a whole pile of mental errors," Lewison said. "Just not making plays.

"I really like this team and we're really happy with them, but we're not quite good enough to make those mistakes and win. We gave them five or six extra outs."

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison led off the top of the fifth, then Emma Crary broke up Mount Horeb's no-hitter with an infield single. Lewison scored the T-Birds' lone run of the night when Kylie Sprecher hit into a fielder's choice that cut the deficit to 8-1.