PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo's big first inning doesn't hold up against Mount Horeb

The Baraboo High School softball team couldn't carry its fast start through Thursday's home game against Mount Horeb.

The Thunderbirds erupted for four hits, including three extra-base hits, and four runs in the first inning, but were held in check the rest of the way in a 9-5 Badger North Conference loss to Mount Horeb.

Aria Schindler led off the bottom of the first with a single to spark Baraboo's four-run rally. Madee Strampe followed with an RBI double, Paige Lewison walked, Tenley Scott hit a two-run triple and Caroline Lewison added an RBI double to give the T-Birds a 4-0 lead.

Mount Horeb (7-2, 6-1 Badger North) cut its deficit in half with unearned runs in the second and third innings. The Vikings broke through with four runs in the top of the fourth. All four runs came with two outs, as Baraboo committed two errors before Jordyn Holman stole home and Morgan Brummer and Syd Swiggum hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles to give the Vikings a 6-4 advantage.

Each team added a run in the fifth, with Baraboo's coming on a Scott home run, before Mount Horeb put the game away with a two-run sixth.