PREP SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam rides Edwards, Fakes past spirited Portage, 4-1, to cap season sweep

A second meeting between foes presents teams with an opportunity to learn, improve and make adjustments from the first game.
The Portage softball team certainly recalibrated since its early season loss to Beaver Dam as the Warriors didn’t take until the seventh inning to get on the board. In the end it didn’t change the final result however, as the Golden Beavers rode the arms of Audriana Edwards and Gabby Fakes, plus a two-run sixth inning, to 4-1 win over the Warriors in a Badger North Conference game at Kiwanis Field.
The Beaver Dam pitching duo combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed just five hits, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of Portage coach Connie Wampler.
“I thought we really played a lot more like Portage softball today than we have most of the season, and they should be a top-10 team,” Wampler said. “They’ve got great pitching, great athletes, and I thought we battled really hard today to stay in the game and have a chance.”
That chance came and went quickly however, as the Warriors (3-9, 1-6 Badger North) squandered a pair of chances in the fourth and fifth innings. After the Golden Beavers (9-1, 7-1) took a 2-0 lead midway through the fourth, Portage answered back as junior Brandee Schmann laced a two-out, RBI single to right field to cut the lead in half.
It would stay that way however, as Edwards got designated player Madelyn Johnson to ground out and end the threat. Even with the missed chance, Portage carried the momentum into the top of the fifth as it kept the Beavers off the board, including a relay from left field to cut down junior Riley Schwartz at home off a Fakes double.
Junior Elizabeth Fick, who went 2-for-4, reached on an error with two outs but the Warriors again left a runner on as senior Madison Loomis flew out to right. Beaver Dam took advantage in the top half of the sixth as they scored a pair to stretch the lead to 4-1.
After a leadoff walk and a stolen base by Maiah Warden, sophomore Carlee Lapen rocketed a double to the center field wall for a 3-1 advantage. Lapen later advanced to third and scored on a safety squeeze bunt by freshman Olivia DiStefano for a 4-1 lead.
“It was huge. Anything to get a few extra runs across the plate, just so we can give everyone a little bit of a deep breath when they go out there for that final inning,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said. “The energy in the dugout, it just makes the girls so much more confident and they have so much fun at the plate. It’s really fun to watch.”
While Beaver Dam failed to add to its lead — Schwartz lined into an inning-ending double play with two runners in scoring position in the sixth and the Beavers went down in order in the seventh — the energy carried over into the field.
Fakes worked around a two-out single by Portage’s Anna Tamboli in the bottom of the sixth and later escaped any damage in the bottom of the seventh as she retired three straight Warriors following a leadoff single by Johnson.
As dominant as Edwards was — she allowed the lone earned run on just three hits and a walk with nine punchouts in the opening four frames — Schmitt said the pair had no problem with Fakes coming on in relief.
“We’ve been talking about it and the girls really enjoy splitting up the game, so it’s like ‘You know what, we’re going to our third time through, so why don’t we just throw Gabby a little bit,’” she said.
Wampler added: “I don’t think they’ve seen any lefties yet, so I think that was a bit of a switch-up for them, but it didn’t’ seem to faze them here. They were ready to go in the dugout … and they know she’s a really good pitcher as well, so I think the focus stayed about the same.”
The focus was there from the beginning against Edwards as Portage, after being held scoreless through the first six innings in the opener, threatened early on. Beaver Dam took the opening lead when Fakes, who went 2-for-4 with a double, singled and advanced to second on an error to open the game.
She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and later scored on a Lapen groundout for a 1-0 lead. Portage immediately looked to answer in the home half as Fick won the battle in a nine-pitch at-bat with an infield single. The junior shortstop later moved to third on a pair of passed balls, but was stranded in scoring position as Edwards struck out Loomis and Kratz, before getting Paige Edwards to ground out to second to end the inning.
“It was big. The girls came in (the dugout), were able to take a deep breath and see what’s going on, and just knowing we have the back up there for them, it just makes everyone play that much better,” Schmitt said.
Wampler recognized the momentum shift the missed opportunity provided — Beaver Dam added a run in the third on a Riley Czarnecki RBI single for a 2-0 lead — but noted the belief it helped instill in the Warriors.
“I think it helped the other kids believed that she’s hittable; we can hit off of her and we can see the ball,” she said, lauding Fick’s effort. “She fouled off a ton and that’s what a leadoff batter is supposed to do. That was excellent on Elizabeth’s part.”
While it didn’t lead to a second conference win, Wampler believes things are starting to come together for the Warriors, who got five strong innings from Paige Edwards as she struck out two and allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk. Schmitt echoed those sentiments for the Beavers, who continue to take strides despite their underclassmen heavy roster.
“Our key theme throughout this year is consistency and they hear me say it after every game ‘We just need to learn to be consistent,’” she said. “It can be hard sometimes when you’re really young, but these girls pick each other up, know how to get each other in the zone and I think it’s been really good for all of them.”
