PREP SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam rides Edwards, Fakes past spirited Portage, 4-1, to cap season sweep

As dominant as Edwards was — she allowed the lone earned run on just three hits and a walk with nine punchouts in the opening four frames — Schmitt said the pair had no problem with Fakes coming on in relief.

“We’ve been talking about it and the girls really enjoy splitting up the game, so it’s like ‘You know what, we’re going to our third time through, so why don’t we just throw Gabby a little bit,’” she said.

Wampler added: “I don’t think they’ve seen any lefties yet, so I think that was a bit of a switch-up for them, but it didn’t’ seem to faze them here. They were ready to go in the dugout … and they know she’s a really good pitcher as well, so I think the focus stayed about the same.”

The focus was there from the beginning against Edwards as Portage, after being held scoreless through the first six innings in the opener, threatened early on. Beaver Dam took the opening lead when Fakes, who went 2-for-4 with a double, singled and advanced to second on an error to open the game.