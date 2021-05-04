PREP SOFTBALL: Caroline Lewison closes out Baraboo's road win over Reedsburg

“Caroline came in a really difficult situation — based loaded, one out with a 2-0 count and struck out the batter and got a fly out to end it. She did a great job there.”

The T-Birds played from behind for much of the night, as Reedsburg’s Quinn Schuppner broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single in the second inning.

Baraboo answered in the third, as Taylor Pfaff and Aria Schindler singled and Pfaff eventually scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1.

The Beavers went deep in the bottom of the third, with Olson and Dietz hitting back-to-back solo home runs to stake Reedsburg to a 3-1 lead.

Baraboo’s Kylie Sprecher singled to score Maggie Cleary in the fourth, then the T-Birds took their first lead of the night with a four-run fifth inning. Madee Strampe was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Paige Lewison added a single before the wheels started to fall off a bit for Reedsburg. Strampe and Molly Korthals each scored on errors, Cleary scored on a passed ball and Lewison scored on a Tenley Scott groundout.

Reedsburg got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Schuppner singled to bring Dietz home, while Haugh scored on a passed ball to keep the Beavers within 6-5.