PREP SOFTBALL: Crook takes over Reedsburg program after Olson's resignation

Cheryl Crook will be waving Reedsburg softball players around third base this spring.
It’s not the role Crook thought she’d be in a couple months ago, when she was scheduled to return for her third year as an assistant in Reedsburg's program. However, a year of difficulties and adjustments hit another hurdle when former head coach Nick Olson announced his resignation March 3.
“Over winter break, I slipped on a patch of snow-covered ice while I was hunting and hit my head,” Olson said when announcing what he called a difficult decision. “The impact of the fall knocked me unconscious and resulted in a brain bleed. My struggle and recovery efforts are complicated and not noticeable to the naked eye. I have been strongly advised by medical specialists to eliminate extra activities so my brain can heal quicker.
"The analogy one doctor gave me was that broken bones are put in casts so that they can heal. The brain's cast is rest and time. My current condition makes the requirements of successfully coaching softball not possible. I am continuing to work as a paraprofessional in the district and want to add guiding as I heal.
"So if you see me hauling my boat around town, know that it is part of our family's income. It is important that you all know I am not abandoning the program. It was my vision to build the high school program into a successful competitive sport. I ask that you continue to carry out your dreams of playing high school softball by staying with the program, getting good grades, and supporting the coaching staff that is being assembled.”
While losing a head coach this late in the game wasn’t a welcome development, Reedsburg’s program was relatively suited to handle it with a core of coaches that included Crook, Erika Molitor, Kathryn Vander Schaaf, Kevin Runde and Steve Larson.
The group hammered out their new responsibilities so that the Beavers will be ready to go by the time they host Portage on April 27. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be Reedsburg's first game since the 2019 season ended with a 7-14 record, including a 5-9 mark in the Badger North Conference.
"There is no doubt in my mind these players are excited to get back to playing ball this summer," Crook said "COVID interrupted a lot of lives. It will be delightful to see the girls back on the field."
Crook, who has coached junior varsity for three years, including one under Olson, is also happy to be back on the diamond.
"As an only child, playing softball was a passion I shared with my father," she said. "We loved the sport and spent many hours in our backyard playing catch, fielding balls on the sandy terrain of rural Sextonville, and working on my batting.
"I spent time sharing the love of the game with my two daughters as they grew up."
Now, she's getting an opportunity to work with a group of girls she's gotten familiar with.
"This was the group of girls I coached," Crook said. "I’ve built a rapport with these same girls in the classroom and by watching them excel in other activities they are involved with."
While she's getting her feet wet as a head softball coach, Crook brings plenty of experience to the dugout. She coached volleyball for 12 years at Ithaca High School, including winning 101 matches in her six years leading the Bulldogs varsity program.
She's welcoming a relatively inexperienced group of players to the diamond this spring. After the canceled 2020 season created a gap year, junior Melissa Dietz is the Beavers' lone eligible returner with an all-conference selection to her name. Dietz, who played third base as a freshman, received second-team all-conference honors after batting .446 in 2019.
The nearly complete roster turnover leaves a lot of spots up for grabs, but there are plenty of bodies to fill them. With the WIAA allowing extra contact days this spring, the Reedsburg coaches have gotten an early look at the 28 student-athletes interest in playing softball this year.
"So far, all who have attended have shown great skills, talents and positive attitudes," Crook said of the early-season open gyms. "Another important element they have shown is coachability. We’ve worked them hard on the fundamentals and getting as many reps in as possible.
"Our upperclassmen have stepped forward in our open gyms. With the gap COVID brought, it is impressive to have this transition of leadership."
The gap has been evident in some aspects of those practices, as the players returned with varying degrees of readiness.
"Our top pitchers have continued to work with their pitching coaches in the offseason, as they always have. In addition, our players who love the sport have continued playing AAU," Crook said. "Yet, there are some who are a bit rusty. The open gyms have helped, and we have encouraged players to do some throwing and conditioning on their own time, too."
Crook's looking forward to watching them grow through a shortened regular season that opens against the Warriors and runs through June 3 against Beaver Dam.
"Like teaching, coaching provides a means for me to strengthen relationships, develop skills and build character with our amazing Reedsburg athletes," Crook said. "A well-balanced student excels in life by learning academically and by participating on any type of team.
"My goals are to maintain the integrity of the RAHS softball program and motivate our players to achieve success this season. I see great potential and a positive spirit that will carry these athletes to a higher level of play. I can't wait two work with this team of coaches in order to challenge our girls. With the support of our parents, we are going to make some noise this season."