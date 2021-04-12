PREP SOFTBALL: Crook takes over Reedsburg program after Olson's resignation

Cheryl Crook will be waving Reedsburg softball players around third base this spring.

It’s not the role Crook thought she’d be in a couple months ago, when she was scheduled to return for her third year as an assistant in Reedsburg's program. However, a year of difficulties and adjustments hit another hurdle when former head coach Nick Olson announced his resignation March 3.

“Over winter break, I slipped on a patch of snow-covered ice while I was hunting and hit my head,” Olson said when announcing what he called a difficult decision. “The impact of the fall knocked me unconscious and resulted in a brain bleed. My struggle and recovery efforts are complicated and not noticeable to the naked eye. I have been strongly advised by medical specialists to eliminate extra activities so my brain can heal quicker.

"The analogy one doctor gave me was that broken bones are put in casts so that they can heal. The brain's cast is rest and time. My current condition makes the requirements of successfully coaching softball not possible. I am continuing to work as a paraprofessional in the district and want to add guiding as I heal.