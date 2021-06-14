PREP SOFTBALL: Fast start helps Sauk Prairie soar past Portage, 16-2, into regional final

Sauk Prairie added three more runs in the third, including a two-run single by OJ Joyce, and two in the fourth.

“It just got us in a bigger hole and their confidence just kept soaring and ours just kind of kept deflating as the game went along,” Wampler said of the solo blast.

Kerl went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, and Larsen went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help fuel the Eagles barrage. The Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors however, as Portage committed six errors and misplayed a handful of Eagles hits to the outfield.

“It’s just too many errors,” Wampler said. “The ones that we think we fix, but then we have something kind of different; just continuing to make those routine plays keeps biting us.

“There was a lot of improvement along the way, but we still have a long ways to go.”

Conversely, the Eagles should be more than ready for their regional final trip to top-seeded Mount Horeb on Wednesday. The Vikings, who rolled past Lodi, 10-2, on Monday, swept the regular-season series over Sauk Prairie, but Been believes anything can happen.

“What this gives us is confidence; just a belief in ourselves that we can come out and play, and at the end of the day we have nothing to lose,” he said. “We’re the underdog by far — they beat us twice — so we can just come out and play loose, and if we play this way, I think we’re going to put pressure on anybody in our regional.”

