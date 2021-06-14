PREP SOFTBALL: Fast start helps Sauk Prairie soar past Portage, 16-2, into regional final

PORTAGE — No matter how good a team played in the regular season, the postseason gives everyone a fresh start.
For the Sauk Prairie softball team, that new beginning came with a bang.
After struggling to score all season, the Eagles exploded for their second-most runs of the season on Monday night, motoring to a 16-2 five-inning win over Portage in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Kiwanis Field. Junior Jacie Jones went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored, while also striking out seven in the complete-game win to power fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie to its fourth regional final in the last five seasons.
“It was clearly our best performance of the year, and (coach) Connie (Wampler) and Portage have a great program; numerous state titles and state runs, an excellent teacher of the game and we’ve ended our season here numerous years,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Been said, noting the Warriors had defeated the Eagles in each of the last two postseasons.
“So I’m just impressed we weren’t intimidated by them. They beat us twice here before, but we came up and played hard.”
Those two defeats this season came in a doubleheader sweep on May 22 in which Portage (8-14) grinded out wins of 4-2 and 2-1. After being held to just three runs in the teams’ twin bill, the Eagles (7-13) doubled that margin in the first inning Monday to stake their way to a quick 6-0 lead midway through the first.
Sauk Prairie batted around and sent a dozen to the plate, ultimately chasing Portage starter Sydni Kratz after just 2/3 of an inning. An RBI single by senior Olivia Breunig got things started, but it wasn’t the last.
Freshman Morgan Larsen added an RBI single before Jones, who doubled after Breunig plated leadoff batter Abby Kerl, scored on an error. Junior Jenna Johnson tacked on a two-out, two-run double, and Kerl polished things off with an RBI single to ultimately force Portage coach Connie Wampler to pull Kratz in favor of junior Paige Edwards.
“We’ve played a little better defense behind her,” Wampler said of the move to start Kratz, who began the year as the team’s primary reliever. “That was probably my major decision, that we had been playing a little better defense behind her than we had for Paige.”
Edwards eventually got out of the jam, and Kratz atoned for the rough start with a one-out RBI double to pull the Warriors within 6-1 in the home half of the opening frame. However, Jones squashed any chance of an early threat by striking out Edwards and getting senior Anna Tamboli to ground out to third to end the inning.
It wasn’t the only danger Jones averted as she put the clamps down in the second and fourth, striking out the No. 8 and 9 hitters in both frames to keep the Eagles comfortably in front. The latter came with the Warriors attempting to stay alive after the Eagles staked their way to a 12-1 lead.
After Tamboli drew a full-count, one-out walk, junior Madelyn Johnson singled to put a pair on. Senior Maddy DeMarte then reached on an error, allowing Tamboli to score from second, but the Warriors couldn’t stay alive.
“Jacie has progressed over the course of the year, and to see that improvement, her readiness to go after hitters and trust her defense, has been incredible,” Been said.
“She kept us kind of off balance and threw us things our girls don’t want to swing at,” Wampler said. “It just kind of felt like we were on our toes going backwards the whole time and in a little bit harder spot to come back than we’ve been in this year.”
That hole eventually enveloped the Warriors in the fifth as the Eagles put the final nails in the coffin. Sauk Prairie batted around and plated four more runs, including an RBI single by senior Emily Clafisch and a two-run Kerl single up the middle, for a 16-2 lead.
Jacie Jones then shut the door for good as she worked around a leadoff single by junior Elizabeth Fick in the bottom of the sixth by retiring the final three batters in order.
While she helped seal the victory, Jacie Jones also sparked the Warriors’ demise in the second. After giving up Portage’s first run in the bottom of the first, she led off the second with a solo home run to right-center field to re-establish the Eagles’ six-run lead and it was smooth sailing from there.
Sauk Prairie added three more runs in the third, including a two-run single by OJ Joyce, and two in the fourth.
“It just got us in a bigger hole and their confidence just kept soaring and ours just kind of kept deflating as the game went along,” Wampler said of the solo blast.
Kerl went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, and Larsen went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help fuel the Eagles barrage. The Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors however, as Portage committed six errors and misplayed a handful of Eagles hits to the outfield.
“It’s just too many errors,” Wampler said. “The ones that we think we fix, but then we have something kind of different; just continuing to make those routine plays keeps biting us.
“There was a lot of improvement along the way, but we still have a long ways to go.”
Conversely, the Eagles should be more than ready for their regional final trip to top-seeded Mount Horeb on Wednesday. The Vikings, who rolled past Lodi, 10-2, on Monday, swept the regular-season series over Sauk Prairie, but Been believes anything can happen.
“What this gives us is confidence; just a belief in ourselves that we can come out and play, and at the end of the day we have nothing to lose,” he said. “We’re the underdog by far — they beat us twice — so we can just come out and play loose, and if we play this way, I think we’re going to put pressure on anybody in our regional.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.