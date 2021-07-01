PREP SOFTBALL: Fick makes impact in first varsity season for Portage, leads four All-Badger North picks

After gradual roster turnover the last two seasons, the Portage softball team had a number of open spots for girls to fill in this spring.

Among those to rise to the challenge were Elizabeth Fick, as the junior inserted herself into the Warriors starting nine at second base and became a reliable leadoff hitter. Fick helped fuel a good close to the season following a shaky start in which the Warriors lost eight of their first 10 games.

The efforts didn’t go unnoticed for the rest of the Badger North Conference as Fick was recently rewarded for her hard work, getting voted among the best in the eight-team league as part of the All-Badger North first-team to cap off a stellar debut varsity season. Fick was among four Warriors to earn all-league honors, while co-champions Beaver Dam and Mt. Horeb led the way with seven and six selections, respectively.

Fick did lots of damage in league play — Portage finished in fifth place going 6-8 — as she recorded 19 hits in the 14 conference games. Among those were two doubles to go along with seven RBIs, while she worked eight walks.