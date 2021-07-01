PREP SOFTBALL: Fick makes impact in first varsity season for Portage, leads four All-Badger North picks

After gradual roster turnover the last two seasons, the Portage softball team had a number of open spots for girls to fill in this spring.
Among those to rise to the challenge were Elizabeth Fick, as the junior inserted herself into the Warriors starting nine at second base and became a reliable leadoff hitter. Fick helped fuel a good close to the season following a shaky start in which the Warriors lost eight of their first 10 games.
The efforts didn’t go unnoticed for the rest of the Badger North Conference as Fick was recently rewarded for her hard work, getting voted among the best in the eight-team league as part of the All-Badger North first-team to cap off a stellar debut varsity season. Fick was among four Warriors to earn all-league honors, while co-champions Beaver Dam and Mt. Horeb led the way with seven and six selections, respectively.
Fick did lots of damage in league play — Portage finished in fifth place going 6-8 — as she recorded 19 hits in the 14 conference games. Among those were two doubles to go along with seven RBIs, while she worked eight walks.
She recorded a team-best .404 batting average in league play (.368 overall), and also finished with a .491 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage. Overall, Fick finished the year with 25 total hits, including three doubles, and a third-best 10 RBIs.
In the field, Fick had 40 overall putouts and 44 assists while committing just four errors for a .955 fielding percentage.
Along with Fick, junior Sydni Kratz garnered second-team all-league honors. The Warriors third baseman was an honorable mention pick as a freshman and didn’t slip much despite the year off.
Kratz recorded 20 hits on the season, including 13 in league play, with a team-high seven doubles and a home run. She brought home a team-best 19 runs (nine in conference) and had a .317 batting average to go along with a .442 OBP and a .476 slugging percentage.
Kratz was also effective in the field and in the circle, splitting time at third base and a pitcher. She accounted for 24 putouts and 46 assists on the year, while striking out 70 and allowing 57 runs on 75 hits and 50 walks in 60 2/3 innings of work.
Coupled with the top duo, senior Madison Loomis and junior Paige Edwards each garnered honorable mention honors for the first time for the Warriors. Like Fick, Loomis provided a steady bat at the top of the Warriors order as she tallied a second-best 21 hits from the No. 2 hole.
She notched a double and a triple, both in league play, while driving in eight runs, with 14 hits and six RBIs coming against conference foes. Loomis finished with a .313 batting average to join a .361 OBP and a .444 slugging percentage.
The speedy senior also helped anchor the Warriors outfield, recording eight putouts and three assists.
Edwards meanwhile was the Warriors top starter while splitting time in the circle alongside Kratz. She finished her second varsity campaign with a 4.85 earned run average while giving up 51 earned runs on 109 hits and 26 walks in 73 2/3 innings of work. Edwards finished the year with a 6-8 record, including five complete games, and racked up 62 strikeouts.
She also helped her own cause, finishing the year with 15 hits, including three doubles and a home run. Edwards drove in a dozen runs while working 13 walks, registering 12 hits, nine RBIs, two doubles and a homer in conference play.
She finished her year with a .242 overall batting average to go with a .373 OBP and a .339 slugging percentage.
The trio of Fick, Kratz and Edwards will return next season and provide a lot of consistency for a Warriors team looking to improve upon its 8-14 overall record in 2021, including a season-ending 16-2 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
