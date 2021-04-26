PREP SOFTBALL: Portage working to find right fit with returnees, newcomers in 2021

The pair of duos gives Wampler a sense of comfortability, mostly due to their familiarity with one another.

“The catchers kind of know what the pitchers are throwing and the pitchers know what the catchers are going to do, and they’re comfortable with them,” she said.

“They know they’re going to block stuff if they need to and I think that’s been a huge advantage for us. Plus the situations of playing at that level, to be able to understand were not throwing it down the middle.”

When she isn’t behind the plate, Wampler said Demarte will man first base, while Kratz will handle third when she isn’t in the circle and Edwards' and Woodhouse's alternate positions are to be determined.

Olivia Jones adds depth at third base as Wampler said the junior “has a good arm and fields everything,” which just leaves the most crucial portion of the hot corner.

“The biggest thing with playing third base is fielding the bunt and knowing what to do with it,” Wampler added.

Up the middle, junior Elizabeth Fick has become the Warriors’ go-to second baseman, while the duo of senior Madison Loomis and Anna Tamboli — both of which came off the bench for the 2019 team — will split time at shortstop.