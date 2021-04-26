PREP SOFTBALL: Portage working to find right fit with returnees, newcomers in 2021

Like many schools across the state, the Portage softball team finds itself in a curious position to start the 2021 season.
The Warriors welcome back six varsity returnees from their 2019 squad; however, most of them have played sparingly in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then factor in the group’s half-dozen newcomers, and Portage coach Connie Wampler has been presented with quite the mixed bag.
Even with the Warriors’ melting pot of experience and unknowns, the seven-year head coach is confident in the team’s abilities.
“Fundamentally everybody is really sound, it’s the positioning defensively that we’re working on quite a bit,” Wampler said. “Then situational kind of stuff because we’ve been basically practicing fundamentals for two straight years and not had a lot of game, situational experience. I’d say program-wise, that’s what has hurt the most, especially for the sophomores and juniors.”
One area the Warriors won’t be hurting is inside the circle as they return two of their top pitchers from the 2019 team that finished 16-7 overall, including 10-4 in Badger North Conference play. Juniors Paige Edwards and Sydni Kratz are both back after getting plenty of time as freshmen two years ago.
They’ll also have a familiar backstop with seniors Payton Woodhouse and Maddy Demarte back behind the plate. Woodhouse started at catcher as a sophomore in 2019 while Demarte saw time here and there flashing signals.
The pair of duos gives Wampler a sense of comfortability, mostly due to their familiarity with one another.
“The catchers kind of know what the pitchers are throwing and the pitchers know what the catchers are going to do, and they’re comfortable with them,” she said.
“They know they’re going to block stuff if they need to and I think that’s been a huge advantage for us. Plus the situations of playing at that level, to be able to understand were not throwing it down the middle.”
When she isn’t behind the plate, Wampler said Demarte will man first base, while Kratz will handle third when she isn’t in the circle and Edwards' and Woodhouse's alternate positions are to be determined.
Olivia Jones adds depth at third base as Wampler said the junior “has a good arm and fields everything,” which just leaves the most crucial portion of the hot corner.
“The biggest thing with playing third base is fielding the bunt and knowing what to do with it,” Wampler added.
Up the middle, junior Elizabeth Fick has become the Warriors’ go-to second baseman, while the duo of senior Madison Loomis and Anna Tamboli — both of which came off the bench for the 2019 team — will split time at shortstop.
The duo of Loomis and Tamboli could also see time in the outfield, the biggest rebuilding project facing the Warriors staff, which also includes assistant coaches Megan Jahoda and Matt Denure. After graduating its entire starting outfield, including Katelyn Belleau and Brianna Brandner who are playing UW-Stout and Madison College, respectively, Portage has had a hard time finding the right pieces in the grass.
Among those looking to fill those shoes are incoming seniors Sierra Krocker and Lexi Schmelzer, both of whom have played in the outfield before, but not at the varsity level. Rounding out the Warriors’ ranks are juniors Madelyn Johnson and Brandee Schumann.
With so much inexperience sprinkled throughout the team on defense, Wampler said the biggest challenge to date has been “just getting everyone on the same page.”
“Understanding why we need to throw balls into a certain spot, or where to hit the cut and whatnot,” she said. “The girls (have) asked lots of questions and we’ve had to break things down quite a bit, and just gone through lots of situations and scenarios.
“They’re not really sure of themselves yet, and I think they just need some more confidence and experience to show them that they are doing it correctly.”
That lack of confidence hasn’t been apparent at the plate, however. The Warriors put plenty of time in the gym during the winter and made full use of their allotted 15 offseason contact days. That hard work was on full display at last Saturday’s scrimmage against Middleton as Wampler said “there were lots of hard hit balls up the middle.”
That contact hitting should make up for the Warriors’ decreased speed, as Portage’s base stealing chances will likely be diminished from years past.
All-in-all, it has the Warriors at an uncertain spot ahead of Tuesday’s season-opener against Reedsburg, but one that likely isn’t unique. The Beavers themselves have undergone an offseason coaching change, while the rest of the Badger North is likely shaking off the rust and could be subject to depth issues should they have anyone forced into quarantine thanks to shrinking numbers.
It should have everyone in the eight-team league at similar starting points when things officially get underway.
“I think it’s kind of a mixed bag because you don’t know about any of the upcoming sophomores or freshmen,” Wampler said. “Obviously we didn’t really see anyone this summer to be able to figure that out either, so I think everybody is kind of in the same, even playing field right now, because nobody has been able to do a whole lot of research.”
