PREP SOFTBALL: Reedsburg claims 1-run win over Sauk Prairie

Beaver Dam 10, Baraboo 0

The Baraboo softball team was shut out for the first time this season in Tuesday's 10-0 home loss to Beaver Dam.

The Thunderbirds had seven hits, but couldn't string enough together against Beaver Dam pitchers Gabby Fakes and Audriana Edwards. Fakes got the start, striking out seven and allowing seven hits in five innings of work before giving way to Edwards, who didn't allow a hit in two innings.

Emma Crary and Caroline Lewison each stepped in the circle for the T-Birds. Crary had eight strikeouts while allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Lewison allowed two hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.

Madee Strampe and Paige Lewison each went 2-for-3 for the T-Birds, while Crary doubled.

Beaver Dam (6-1, 4-1 Badger North) hit a pair of home runs in the win. Carlee Lapen went 1-for-3 with a third-inning grand slam that opened the scoring. Gracie Halfman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, while Fakes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Riley Czarnecki went 2-for-5 and Liv Distenfano went 2-for-3 as the Golden Beavers finished with 11 hits.