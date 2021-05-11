PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Reedsburg claims 1-run win over Sauk Prairie

The Reedsburg prep softball team edged out Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
Sauk Prairie tied the game with a three-run fifth inning before Reedsburg manufactured the game-winning run in the sixth. Daylia Barreau walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth. The senior outfielder advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved around to score when Jaylyn Hynek and Quinn Schuppner each ground out.
Reedsburg pitcher Mikellah Bormett nailed the game shut in the seventh, working around a leadoff single to record three straight outs.
Bormett pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out five.
Jacie Jones and Macey McIntyre each pitched three innings and allowed three hits for the Eagles.
Reedsburg’s Ruby Olson and Melissa Dietz were the only players to notch multiple hits on the night. Olson went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, walk and two RBIs, while Dietz went 2-for-2 with two walks.
The Beavers (2-5, 2-3) ended a five-game losing streak, claiming their first win since a season-opening victory over Portage on April 27. They’ll look for their first winning streak of the season when they visit Beaver Dam on Friday.
Sauk Prairie (2-4, 1-4), which was coming off a 2-1 win at Wisconsin Dells on Monday, will visit River Valley on Thursday.
Beaver Dam 10, Baraboo 0
The Baraboo softball team was shut out for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 10-0 home loss to Beaver Dam.
The Thunderbirds had seven hits, but couldn’t string enough together against Beaver Dam pitchers Gabby Fakes and Audriana Edwards. Fakes got the start, striking out seven and allowing seven hits in five innings of work before giving way to Edwards, who didn’t allow a hit in two innings.
Emma Crary and Caroline Lewison each stepped in the circle for the T-Birds. Crary had eight strikeouts while allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Lewison allowed two hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Madee Strampe and Paige Lewison each went 2-for-3 for the T-Birds, while Crary doubled.
Beaver Dam (6-1, 4-1 Badger North) hit a pair of home runs in the win. Carlee Lapen went 1-for-3 with a third-inning grand slam that opened the scoring. Gracie Halfman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, while Fakes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Riley Czarnecki went 2-for-5 and Liv Distenfano went 2-for-3 as the Golden Beavers finished with 11 hits.
The T-Birds (5-2, 3-2) were coming off a 2-1 win at Tomah on Monday. They averaged 12.2 runs per game through five games before being held to 1.0 in their last two.