PREP SOFTBALL: Strampe's 8th-inning home run to lift Baraboo over Tomah

Madee Strampe hit an extra-inning home run and Caroline Lewison tallied 12 strikeouts to lead the Baraboo High School softball team a 2-1 non-conference win at Tomah on Monday night.
After not playing a close game for the first two weeks of the season, the Thunderbirds were squarely in one Monday. The T-Birds' first lead of the night came on Strampe's solo shot to center field with one out in the top of the eighth inning.
"Madee got on track tonight," Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said of the sophomore catcher. "Her homer was a bomb into the wind. Really happy for her.
"We overcame a lot of adversity tonight in a lot of different ways to beat a very good Tomah team."
Lewison made it hold up. The junior pitcher gave up a leadoff single to Lauren North in the bottom of the eighth inning, then recorded three straight outs to end the threat and help the T-Birds win their fourth straight game.
"Caroline threw a masterful game tonight," Dan Lewison said of his daughter. "Super proud of her."
Baraboo (5-1) played from behind after Tomah (3-5) pushed a run across in the bottom of the first inning. Alyssa Whaley led off with a single, then stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Van Treese. North followed with an RBI triple that gave the Timberwolves a 1-0 lead.
Lewison settled in from there, getting a strikeout and ground out to strand North at third before pitching a 1-2-3 second inning.
Baraboo pulled even in the third, sparked by Isabelle Meyer's one-out triple. Maggie Cleary brought her home with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1.
Ella Plueger led off Tomah's half of the third with a double, but Lewison worked around an error to keep the game knotted going into the fourth. It stayed that way until extra innings.
The T-Birds, who entered the day scoring 12.2 runs per game, were held below 13 runs for just the second time this season. But two runs were enough Monday, as Baraboo made just one error and got a complete-game effort from Lewison, who struck out 12 while allowing five hits and one earned run. She also helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk.
Strampe, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-4 with a home run, while Meyer tripled, Tenley Scott doubled, and Isabelle Meyer and Kylie Sprecher singled.
Baraboo will host Beaver Dam on Tuesday and Sauk Prairie on Friday.