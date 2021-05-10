PREP SOFTBALL: Strampe's eight-inning blast lifts Baraboo over Tomah, 2-1

Madee Strampe hit an extra-inning home run and Caroline Lewison tallied 12 strikeouts to lead the Baraboo High School softball team a 2-1 non-conference win at Tomah on Monday night.

After not playing a close game for the first two weeks of the season, the Thunderbirds were squarely in one Monday. The T-Birds' first lead of the night came on Strampe's solo shot to center field with one out in the top of the eighth inning.

"Madee got on track tonight," Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison said of the sophomore catcher. "Her homer was a bomb into the wind. Really happy for her.

"We overcame a lot of adversity tonight in a lot of different ways to beat a very good Tomah team."

Lewison made it hold up. The junior pitcher gave up a leadoff single to Lauren North in the bottom of the eighth inning, then recorded three straight outs to end the threat and help the T-Birds win their fourth straight game.

"Caroline threw a masterful game tonight," Dan Lewison said of his daughter. "Super proud of her."