PREP SOFTBALL: Wisconsin Dells' Jones caps 4-run 7th with walk-off single to beat Reedsburg

Maddie Jones hit a walk-off line drive in the bottom of the seventh to drive home the game-winning run in third-seeded Wisconsin Dells' 10-9 home victory over No. 6 Reedsburg in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal softball game in Wisconsin Dells.

The Chiefs (11-4) used a four-run seventh inning to stave off elimination. They led much of the night, but found themselves in a 9-5 deficit after Reedsburg's seven-run sixth inning.

Wisconsin Dells scored a run in the bottom of the sixth before putting the game away with the four-run seventh.

Kristina Warren led off with a double and scored on Maya Michalsky's one-out triple to right field. Following a Maya Hale walk, Gracie Walker hit a two-run triple to put the winning run at third base.

Jones brought Walker home with a single to left field to send the Chiefs on to Wednesday's regional final. They will visit No. 2 Madison Edgewood, which claimed an 11-0 win over No. 7 Adams-Friendship on Monday.

Walker went 3-for-4 with two triples for Wisconsin Dells, while Jones and Warren each went 3-for-4 with a double.

Melissa Dietz hit a three-run home run — her ninth of the season — in Reedsburg's seven-run sixth inning. Becca Carnell went 3-for-4 with a double for the Beavers (4-15), while Ruby Olson went 2-for-3 with a double and Alayna Haugh doubled.