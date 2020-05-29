PREP SOFTBALL: With hopeful spring season canceled, Baraboo gearing up for summer campaign

“Softball is easy to social distance and try to keep groups of less than 10, so that’s the instructions all of our coaches have,” Lewison said.

Twenty-five players between the U16 and U14 teams participated in Wednesday’s 100% voluntary practice at Pierce Park. Lewison said that the Thunder’s U12 team will begin practicing next week, while he expects the U10 program to start later on this summer.

The hope for Lewison is that the team is able to play games in late June and throughout July should the pandemic allow it, but for the time being, the T-Birds will be stuck practicing and playing each other. Lewison said an intrasquad scrimmage is tentatively set for June 17, and he plans for the team to compete in a tournament hosted by Reedsburg on June 27.

The Thunder were also forced to delay their annual Gem City Challenge, traditionally held in mid-June, to Aug. 8. Lewison is confident that if the pandemic continues to flatten through June and July, the tournament will go on, but it won’t be the same and things could easily change.

“Right now we’re planning on doing these things, but if something happens and somebody tells us we can’t, we can’t, but we’re getting in as much work in as we can, when we can,” he said.