PREP SOFTBALL: With hopeful spring season canceled, Baraboo gearing up for summer campaign

This time last year, the Baraboo softball team had just lost to Verona, 11-1 in six innings, in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
With almost its entire varsity team back from last year, comprised mostly of underclassmen, the Thunderbirds had high hopes for the 2020 season. Those embers of even more success were doused with water after the WIAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the sparks of the 2020 summer season have officially ignited as the Baraboo Thunder softball program officially kicked off practice this week. For Dan Lewison, head coach for the T-Birds varsity program and Thunder U16 teams, the goal is simple: give the players time on the field.
“We don’t know what the games are going to look like, but we’re just trying to get through the first few weeks of practice, get the kids some practice time and just go from there,” Lewison said after practice on Wednesday.
While Governor Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order officially expired on May 26, Lewison, the Thunder board president, said that he and the other Thunder coaches and board members put safety protocols in place ahead of this week’s first practices.
Among those rules listed on the Thunder website are: Players must bring his/her own water bottle, clearly labeled; all participants should maintain a 6-foot distance whenever possible during drills and down time; softballs will be disinfected after each practice and anyone exposed to someone known to test positive (for COVID-19) may not participate until triaged and cleared by a physician.
“Softball is easy to social distance and try to keep groups of less than 10, so that’s the instructions all of our coaches have,” Lewison said.
Twenty-five players between the U16 and U14 teams participated in Wednesday’s 100% voluntary practice at Pierce Park. Lewison said that the Thunder’s U12 team will begin practicing next week, while he expects the U10 program to start later on this summer.
The hope for Lewison is that the team is able to play games in late June and throughout July should the pandemic allow it, but for the time being, the T-Birds will be stuck practicing and playing each other. Lewison said an intrasquad scrimmage is tentatively set for June 17, and he plans for the team to compete in a tournament hosted by Reedsburg on June 27.
The Thunder were also forced to delay their annual Gem City Challenge, traditionally held in mid-June, to Aug. 8. Lewison is confident that if the pandemic continues to flatten through June and July, the tournament will go on, but it won’t be the same and things could easily change.
“Right now we’re planning on doing these things, but if something happens and somebody tells us we can’t, we can’t, but we’re getting in as much work in as we can, when we can,” he said.
“We’re not going to be the tip of the spear on deciding how it looks; we’ll let some other tournaments happen, see how it plays out and then we’ll work off of that.”
Lewison views any sort of summer season as a major benefit for everyone, especially after the Thunderbirds were poised to make some noise in 2020. In its first season under Lewison last year, Baraboo posted a 12-11 overall record, including 7-7 in the rugged Badger North Conference.
The T-Birds reached their first regional title game since 2013 and graduated just four players, including honorable mention All-Badger North selection Addie Filus. The T-Birds were set to return 18 players that saw varsity experience last season, led by the trio of senior Jade Parchem, sophomore Paige Lewison and junior Emma Crary.
The group earned all-league honors last season, with Parchem garnering first team honors while Paige Lewison and Crary were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively. Parchem led the way for the T-Birds, both in the field and at the plate, as the shortstop had a .310 batting average and .395 on-base percentage.
She finished with 18 RBIs, two home runs and four doubles.
“There was no question Jade would be the leader of the group this year,” Dan Lewison said. “She was ready for that role and she would have been the one to be the leader of the group.”
Paige Lewison was also a force at the plate, hitting .403 with a team-high nine doubles. She racked up 18 RBIs and 14 runs with a .429 OBP and just eight strikeouts, while Crary was dominant in the circle as the T-Birds’ ace pitcher.
The righty started 20 of Baraboo’s 23 games in 2019, finishing with a 10-10 record and a 3.81 earned run average. She ended last year with 79 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
Along with the returning honorees, Dan Lewison expected big things from juniors Aria Schindler and Macey Henry, as well as sophomore Caroline Lewison. The T-Birds also returned seniors Kirstyn Mathis, Jamie Olson and Aubrey Penberthy, as well as juniors Cennedy Hoppe and Molly Korthals.
Coupled with the returnees, Dan Lewison planned for sophomores Tenley Scott and Maggie Cleary to have breakout years, while freshmen Maddie Strampe, Taylor Pfaff and Isabelle Meyer would have had an immediate impact.
“I know every team is in this situation, but we were disappointed, because I felt we worked really hard and were in a position where I think we could have surprised some teams this spring,” Dan Lewison said.
With all of that talent, both new and returning, Dan Lewison viewed depth as a major strength for this year’s T-Birds. He admitted, last season the team was “handcuffed in a lot of situations” due to the lack of depth, but that was far from the case this year.
“We would have been able to go 13 or 14 players deep in games, and now that’s what we’ll work on all summer,” he said.
That’s not to say that work wasn’t already underway. According to Dan Lewison, the T-Birds, especially the pitchers and catchers, were hard at work into the offseason, and the team carried that into virtual workouts when the spring season was initially paused.
However, once the writing was on the wall, Lewison said the team’s virtual workouts “became hangouts and checkups, with a half hour of players being able to see each other.” Given the current uncertainty whether or not the summer, and potentially fall prep seasons will happen, Lewsion believes that camaraderie and togetherness are paramount more than ever.
“I believe it’s critically important these kids do what they’re doing right now, which is being with their friends and socializing. I believe so firmly we have to figure out how to get them back in school, because the impacts on them are too great not to be,” he said.
“I believe it’s becoming more accepted of what happened, but I think what will help is once school’s officially over and we’re done with the virtual stuff, and we’re into the offseason, officially where there’s no school. I think that will help a lot and if we’re able to get back to some normalcy, but I think it will be hard on the kids if we’re not able to do that, if school doesn’t start and fall sports can’t begin.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
