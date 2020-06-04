PREP SPORTS: Baraboo seniors named to Northern Indigenous All-State Team

A trio of Baraboo High School athletes were named to the 2019-20 Northern Indigenous All-State Team.
The NIAST recognizes Native American high school athletes across Wisconsin. Baraboo seniors Joe White Eagle, Jr., Aiden Estes and Cameron Logan were all honored for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 school year.
White Eagle, a multi-sport athlete and member of the Ho-Chunk tribe, was one of eight members on the NIAST boys basketball team. The forward was part of a five-player senior class for a Baraboo team that went 4-19.
Estes, a member of the Sioux tribe, was one of six wrestlers honored by the NIAST. Estes wrestled at 170 pounds as a senior, compiling a 35-7 record and taking third at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Verona.
Estes earned second-team All-Badger North Conference honors and the team's Mike McGann Coaches' Award. He helped the Badger North Conference co-champion Thunderbirds go 7-0 in conference dual meets.
Logan, a member of the Ho-Chunk tribe, was recognized in a pair of sports. He was one of two hockey players honored, as well as one of four lacrosse players on the NIAST.
Logan was a two-time captain for the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team. The forward tallied 12 goals and a team-high 18 assists as a senior, earning honorable mention All-Badger North honors. The T-Birds went 11-13-1, including 3-6-1 in the Badger North.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Logan's senior lacrosse season before he could play a game. Logan, a captain of the Sauk Prairie co-op, was the Badger Conference player of the year last year as the Eagles reached the state quarterfinals.
