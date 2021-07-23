PREP SPORTS: Denure making impact on Portage athletes as district's new strength and conditioning coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To complement those traditional lifts, athletes used TRX body weight straps in the hallway outside the Portage High School weight lifting room, as well as plyometric boxes among other items. Denure said that outside of the weight room, he and coaches encouraged student-athletes to stay active on vacation, with the biggest difference being the choice to stay away from maxing out.

“We’re always working on form; there’s no one-rep max record board, none of that stuff,” he said.

“We want them to progressively overload and then increase in their strength … because the goal is to decrease the likelihood of injury, hopefully increase performance and their confidence. It’s not just pushing as much weight; it’s pushing weight so you can actually get stronger and (more) explosive.”

Denure certainly saw the benefits of that during his time at Ripon College under Gillespie, who ultimately had a profound effect on Denure’s career trajectory. After deciding to hang up his cleats for good, Denure put his history and anthropology, and education degrees to use, getting hired to teach at Wayne Bartels Middle School in the fall of 1999.

None of that likely would have happened if it wasn’t for Gillespie, whose demanding, yet positive, style of coaching flipped a switch for Denure.