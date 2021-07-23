PREP SPORTS: Denure making impact on Portage athletes as district's new strength and conditioning coach

Back when Matt Denure attended Rio High School in the early 1990s, year-round strength and conditioning was an afterthought in prep athletics.
It wasn’t until his junior year as a member of the Ripon College baseball team that Denure, the 1994 Vikings grad, began working on strength and conditioning at the direction of then head baseball coach Gordie Gillespie.
The addition of plyometrics and weight lifting was a massive benefit for Denure, who went on to get drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the first pick in the 17th round of the 1998 MLB Draft. After a year in the minors however, Denure hung up his cleats for good, moved back to Columbia County and began teaching in the Portage Community School District.
Denure’s impact on current and future Warriors took another turn this summer as he was named the district’s strength and conditioning coach.
“I was injured at one point in my career and strength training actually helped that in preventing injury and prolonging my career,” Denure said during the final day of the Strength and Conditioning Course on Thursday. “I’m hoping that other athletes at any level can have that injury prevention and have a good time doing it to build confidence, as well.”
The six-week program was open for kids grades 7-12 and garnered serious numbers throughout the morning’s six hour-long sessions. According to Denure, there was a resounding turnout from both boys and girls across the varying age groups, with athletes from vastly different sports showing up on a consistent basis.
Denure said there were a lot of attendants “with 90-100% attendance over six weeks,” which is one of the biggest hurdles he wanted to clear when he took over the position.
“I had seen it work for other athletes here and elsewhere; if people are dedicated and not just interested, but actually dedicated. If you’re going to be good at anything you don’t (say) ‘I’ll do it three times in six weeks,’” he said.
“You might say you trained, but it’s continual. I know I’ve got a title, but there are many coaches and many dedicated athletes who have done similar things I see my role as trying to get to all the coaches and try to make it accessible to all athletes from middle school through to high school.”
Denure and a number of Warriors coaches, as well as Aspirus Health Care, worked together in concert to develop the actual program, starting with a dynamic warmup and through to separate levels of workouts. Student-athletes had the opportunity to choose from white, orange and black workouts, with black being the most extensive and white being on the lighter side for first-time lifters.
The various workouts included different lifts, weights, reps and rest, all which the student-athletes kept track of on individualized sheets on a weekly basis.
“It’s not the traditional strength training session. We do body resistance, there’s bands that can be done; we’re doing Olympic lifts, but there’s many things that are complementing that,” Denure said.
To complement those traditional lifts, athletes used TRX body weight straps in the hallway outside the Portage High School weight lifting room, as well as plyometric boxes among other items. Denure said that outside of the weight room, he and coaches encouraged student-athletes to stay active on vacation, with the biggest difference being the choice to stay away from maxing out.
“We’re always working on form; there’s no one-rep max record board, none of that stuff,” he said.
“We want them to progressively overload and then increase in their strength … because the goal is to decrease the likelihood of injury, hopefully increase performance and their confidence. It’s not just pushing as much weight; it’s pushing weight so you can actually get stronger and (more) explosive.”
Denure certainly saw the benefits of that during his time at Ripon College under Gillespie, who ultimately had a profound effect on Denure’s career trajectory. After deciding to hang up his cleats for good, Denure put his history and anthropology, and education degrees to use, getting hired to teach at Wayne Bartels Middle School in the fall of 1999.
None of that likely would have happened if it wasn’t for Gillespie, whose demanding, yet positive, style of coaching flipped a switch for Denure.
“I didn’t really grow up thinking ‘Oh, I want to be a school teacher and a coach,’ but when I saw what impact he could have, how much fun I had and how much better I got, that’s what I wanted to do,” Denure said. “It was because of Gordie Gillespie that I did this, and I hope I can bring a sliver of his energy, experience and a positive influence to the kids here.”
While he’s hoping to have that same impact on the current and future Warriors, Denure knows that he isn’t alone. He certainly hasn’t been so far as a number of coaches have periodically worked and followed along inside the weight room throughout the summer.
In Denure’s eyes, “the interaction of the other coaches with their athletes, that creates buy-in.”
“When athletes see real varsity coaches up here, they know it’s important,” he added. “This is voluntary. You don’t have to come, but the more coaches they see up here, it’s just positive reinforcement so that part has been really good.”
The job is far from finished however. With a great start now in the books, Denure’s goal is to continue his work with the various teams throughout the upcoming school year, developing a schedule and allowing for time in the weight room and on-site.
After all, they’re all Warriors.
“We’re all sharing athletes so we want to work in the summer and during all the seasons, so that when they get to their other teams, there’s less chance of injury,” Denure said. “Hopefully their confidence is higher; they feel better about themselves, and we obviously hope they perform better as well.
“I know we’ve got great kids here and hopefully we’ll have a greater amount of those truly dedicated athletes as it’s more part of their routine.”
Photos of the final two sessions of the Portage Summer Strength and Conditioning Course at Portage High School on Thursday, July 22. The course, conducted by new strength and conditioning coach Matt Denure, garnered tons of attendees from grades 7-12 over the six-week period.