PREP SPORTS: Portage, most other area schools honoring spring coach contracts in-full

“I think our coaches always do a great job building relationships with their athletes, and now more than ever that’s so important,” Portage athletic director Tim Haak added.

Other area schools are still weighing the possibilities. The Montello Board of Education voted on Thursday to table its discussion on coaches’ compensation to its next board meeting on June 11, according to athletic director Mark Hanson.

The Wisconsin Dells School Board is also holding off on its decision as it will not discuss paying coaches contracts at its upcoming board meeting on May 18. School Board president Dr. Jennifer Gavinski said the group is looking “to tackle it as an agenda item” at the following meeting on June 8.

“Everything has been so fluid with the goings on in the state right now, whether it’s coming from the Governor or the State Supreme Court,” she said. “For us as a district and compensating our spring coaches, what I believe the discussion will be is honoring a portion of their salary.”

Gavinski said she believes the board’s discussion will come down to settling on a flat payment for its high school coaches.