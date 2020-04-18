PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie getting new stadium, turf field, track and indoor pool

“The stadium is set to be one of the first dominoes,” Boyer said. “We’ll start construction hopefully in the next three weeks.

“That’s the goal right now. Hopefully there’s not any crazy weather hiccups or anything this summer, but that’s kind of the timeline that we’d like to hit.”

The stadium will be moved south from its current location due to the new pool, which will be an addition on the north end of the high school, jutting out into the stadium’s current footprint. The new stadium will be constructed where the current softball fields are located, moving the softball fields more south — behind the middle school.

The new 2,000-seat stadium will have a turf field, a concessions plaza, increased parking, and a track that has eight lanes plus a sprint lane.

Turf is still a novelty for Wisconsin high schools. Waunakee is currently the only Badger North Conference football team playing on turf, while Sauk Prairie neighbor Lodi is in the process of implementing turf. Boyer said that Sauk Prairie’s old facility was outdated, and the grass field wasn’t able to hold up on the heavily-used fields. He said that turf is becoming much more prevalent as the technology has improved, and that Sauk Prairie’s field will include an extra shock absorbing pad underneath to ensure safety.