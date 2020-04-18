PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie getting new turf field, track and indoor pool

"It's come a long way, where some people are like, 'wow, it actually looks like grass.' It has that same type of structure, it can just withstand weather and is safer. ... We're doing everything we can to make sure it's the safest playing surface and competing surface."

Sauk Prairie swimmers will have to wait an extra year before taking a dip in their new pool. Construction on the softball fields and new pool is scheduled to begin this fall, with the pool tentatively opening in the fall of 2021. The renovations will replace Sauk Prairie's undersized, deteriorating six-lane pool with a brand new $12 million aquatics facility, including an eight-lane competition pool and a four-lane warmer water pool that will primarily be used for community aquatic lessons and classes.

"Having that secondary pool and different access I think is a great opportunity to provide for our community while still having opportunities at our high school," Boyer said of the renovation, which will also include new locker rooms. "And at a minimum we're in a rotation to host conference swim meets now. I'll definitely put in to host sectionals, and I think we'll have a chance. With the mezzanine seating, we're going to have a seating capacity of about 700, so I think that puts us above many sectional hosts right now."