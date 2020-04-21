PREP SPORTS: WIAA officially cancels spring sports season, extends summer contact period

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made the call Tuesday morning.

After about a month of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA Board of Control officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season to comply with Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. There wasn't much of a choice. Evers announced April 16 that the statewide order, which originally went into effect March 25 and was set to expire this Friday, was being extended through May 26, a decision that closed public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

"It is obviously disappointing for our athletes, especially our seniors, that they won't get the chance to compete," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. "With that being said, since the Governor's orders last week, this seemed like the inevitable outcome. It is unfortunate, but we understand it."

WIAA executive director Dave Anderson made the initial recommendation during Tuesday's meeting. The board eventually passed the measures by a 10-1 vote. The momentum had been building toward a complete cancellation since spring sports were postponed in mid-March. Lacrosse and track and field were the only teams that were able to start practice before schools went virtual.