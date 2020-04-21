PREP SPORTS: WIAA officially cancels spring sports season, extends summer contact period

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made the call Tuesday morning.
After about a month of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA Board of Control officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season to comply with Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. There wasn't much of a choice. Evers announced April 16 that the statewide order, which originally went into effect March 25 and was set to expire this Friday, was being extended through May 26, a decision that closed public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
"It is obviously disappointing for our athletes, especially our seniors, that they won't get the chance to compete," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. "With that being said, since the Governor's orders last week, this seemed like the inevitable outcome. It is unfortunate, but we understand it."
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson made the initial recommendation during Tuesday's meeting. The board eventually passed the measures by a 10-1 vote. The momentum had been building toward a complete cancellation since spring sports were postponed in mid-March. Lacrosse and track and field were the only teams that were able to start practice before schools went virtual.
"We are very disappointed that we have lost our spring season," Sauk Prairie track and field coach Andy Sherman said. "Of course, we want everyone to be safe and healthy and we would never want to jeopardize that for our athletes, their families and our fans. But it hurts. Many have prepared very hard for this season, putting in a lot of hours training in various ways. Obviously, I am very disappointed for our seniors. They mean so much to our program and to me, that is difficult not getting a chance for them to go out by competing in our sport. I personally will miss the chance to be around our team, to help them with our sport and how to work through the things life will throw at them."
The WIAA left the door open for spring teams to get some form of camaraderie and closure, voting to allow 30 contact days in the summer, provided that 2020 graduates are included and statewide orders are followed. The contact period, which would begin July 1 at the earliest, will allow teams to hold practices or competitions with student-athletes currently in grades 9-12 as long as they follow acclimatization and rest regulations. Furthermore, the required number of WIAA licensed officials remains unchanged.
"It is way too early to tell how the extended contact days for spring sports are going to play out this summer," Boyer said. "We don't know for sure we will be back to 100 percent open on July 1. ... There are still a lot of unknowns and variables that we need to take time to digest and see what makes sense. I have some upcoming meetings with spring coaches and as Badger ADs we do as well. Hopefully there will be some clarity in the coming weeks."
Virtual coaching is permitted to continue through the remainder of the spring. Coaches have been doing their best to provide athletes with workouts, while also holding social media challenges and group chats to keep kids engaged. Whether those virtual gatherings turn into in-person opportunities this summer remains to be seen.
"There are too many unknowns for me to make a prediction about those possibilities," Sherman said. "We have a long way to go to get there and there are a lot of questions that need to be addressed first. ... As we get into July, we start getting close to those fall sports that are going to be needing time with the athletes too. I wouldn't want to create a situation where athletes who are hungry to compete have to make a choice about our spring activities versus their fall and winter activities.
"I feel like we are just at a day-by-day situation now. My goal is to take care of our athletes as they try to make the most of the situation right now. If we are lucky enough to be able to provide some possible activities later in the summer, we will try to do what we can."
In the meantime, teams across the Badger Conference are participating in the #BeTheLightWI movement this week. Schools and conferences across the state — and much of the nation — have turned their stadium and field lights on to show support for students while they are at home. Badger Conference schools will turn their lights on from 8-8:30 p.m. on Friday.
“I feel for all our kids," Baraboo softball coach Dan Lewison said. "For seniors, it was their last chance to play high school softball and those memories are just stripped away. And for all the underclassmen ... they lose a year of development and it was a big year for them with so many freshman and sophomores on the roster. ... And then for the juniors, that was their year to learn the ropes of leadership and be ready to take that step heading into their senior year."
