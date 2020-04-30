PREP TENNIS: Sauk Prairie duo missing out on chance to defend state doubles title

Noah Wankerl and Kelby Mack will never get a chance to defend their WIAA state doubles title.
However, a canceled senior season won't wipe out the memories from last year's run to the top of Division 2 boys tennis.
"It was really special, through at least half of the season it looked like I was going to play singles," Wankerl said this week of teaming up with Mack to go unbeaten over the final five weeks of the 2019 season. "Once I officially switched to doubles after hurting my quad, we started playing really well together from the (Badger North) Conference tournament onwards, gaining momentum and confidence and we carried it all the way through the state tournament. Winning state is the highest achievement in any high school sport and accomplishing that with friends, family and teammates watching all of it is something that I will remember for the rest of my life."
The COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding cancellation of all spring high school sports will take away one final trip to Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison for Wankerl and Mack. The seniors, who will graduate a perfect 3-for-3 in qualifying for state, became Sauk Prairie's first individual state title winners since Todd Bishop won the Division 2 singles championship in 1997. The Eagles also claimed the Division 2 team title in 2001 and 2003.
The duo would have likely attempted to go back-to-back this spring. Wankerl had competed at No. 1 singles throughout his freshman and sophomore seasons, while Mack had teamed up with Parker Chrisler to reach state twice, including a third-place finish in 2018.
"We were likely going to do the same thing we did last year with getting the required amount of matches together played, so when it came time to commit one way or the other we could make that choice based on what seemed right at that point," Wankerl said of if Sauk Prairie's postseason lineup would have had him teaming up with Mack again. "Doubles is a lot of fun, especially when you have a partner that you enjoy playing with, so whether or not we would have gone that route, I would have been very excited to try and make another title run. But either way, singles or doubles, I was just really excited to put it all out there for my last season and enjoy every moment of it."
Tennis and the rest of the 2020 spring seasons were in limbo for more than a month. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association officially canceled them on April 21, while leaving the door open for some sort of team activities this summer.
"I think the moment that I figured there was no way (we would would play) was when the governor issued a new order that canceled school for the rest of the year and extended the restrictions through most of May," Wankerl said, referring to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' April 16 decision to extend the school closures and statewide safer-at-home order until May 26. "Before that, I thought there was a slim chance since the WIAA planned on having a meeting to discuss the possibility of playing, but once that was announced, I didn’t think there was any option they could pick that would allow us to play.
"With how much the season had already been delayed, it felt like this was inevitable, so that helped prepare me for when it was officially announced, but even still it’s been tough to accept. It felt like everything happened so suddenly. There was a lot that I was looking forward to and wanting to accomplish in my last year, so not having that last opportunity hurts."
Wankerl, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to play tennis and pursue a business degree, was a key contributor on Sauk Prairie's cross country and tennis teams throughout high school. He helped the cross country team win back-to-back Badger North titles in 2018 and 2019.
Wankerl believes some of his top Sauk Prairie athletic moments were winning the conference title in cross country and tennis in 2018, winning the Stoughton tennis invitational in 2018 and of course winning the state title. However, he expects his lasting memories will be of the teammates and events surrounding competition.
"The things that I liked the most about them was the time I spent with my teammates, whether it was during competition, practice or spaghetti dinners," Wankerl said of his favorite part of high school sports. "Those memories are something that I'll remember the most looking back.
"Most of the guys on the team are seniors and have known each other for many years now, and are all good friends. Just having fun with them, whether we win or lose, is something that made playing for the team so enjoyable."
They have been able to keep part of that camaraderie despite school moving online.
"We have done some things to stay in contact with each other though group chats and online classrooms," Wankerl said, noting that the high school tennis courts have also been open. "We can’t really do any sort of team get together or practice, but some of the guys on the team still go down to the courts and practice with each other every now and then.
"I'm really happy to have a way to continue to practice even in a limited fashion."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!